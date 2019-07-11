Warner Bros fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Harry Potter studios in Watford

11 July 2019, 12:40 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 12:53

A fire has broken out at Warner Bros studios in Watford – the famous filming location in which Harry Potter was filmed.
A fire has broken out at Warner Bros studios in Watford – the famous filming location in which Harry Potter was filmed.

A whopping 18 crews are reportedly tackling the unruly blaze, which broke out in the famous London studios late last night

A fire has broken out at Warner Bros studios, the famous filming location in which Harry Potter was filmed.

News of the blaze first reached firefighters last night, who were called out to tackle the flames in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, and are still at the scene.

A 75-strong force and more than 15 fire engines are currently fighting the inferno, which reportedly sparked at around 11:30pm last night in one of the stages.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hertfordshire County Council explained to Mirror Online: "Hertfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden in Hertfordshire at 11.29pm on Wednesday 10 July.

"Fifteen fire engines, plus support vehicles, are currently in attendance at the scene and crews are tackling a fire in one of the stages there.

"The set was not being used at the time of the fire. There are no injuries."

The famous Watford studios, which hosts the popular Warner Bros. Studios Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, has been the central location for all eight Harry Potter films, along with a string of other blockbusters including James Bond, Fast and Furious and the Mission Impossible franchises.

Locals allegedly began smelling smoke late last night and have since watched it swirl up over the studios.

The famous Watford studios, which hosts the popular Warner Bros. Studios Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, has been the central location for all eight Harry Potter films.
The famous Watford studios, which hosts the popular Warner Bros. Studios Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, has been the central location for all eight Harry Potter films. Picture: Getty

Nearby resident Mark Hancock told BBC News: "My house is only about 200m away from the perimeter fence and we have a clear line of sight over gardens so we managed to see it out one of our windows.

"The smoke went high into the air, and as I watched, the smoke appeared to get thicker, so much so that we could see the flashing lights of the fire engines reflecting off the thick smoke.

"It was still going strong at about 1am and when I woke up this morning it was still smouldering."

He also said a "strong smell and taste of smoke" filled the air.

It's not year clear how the fire first erupted but reports have confirmed public studio tours are "unaffected" and will be continuing as usual.

