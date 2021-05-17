Was Halston a real person and is the Netflix show a true story?

Is Halston based on a true story? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Halston is a new mini-series based on the life of the acclaimed fashion designer - but how much of it is true?

Halston has proved popular with viewers since it dropped on Netflix last week, and many have been wondering how much of the Netflix drama is true.

The mini-series tells the story of the life of acclaimed fashion designer Halston, who rose to fame in the US in the 1970s.

Its synopsis says that it follows "the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire.

"A hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself."

The show features a characters based on a number of real-life people, including actress Liza Minnelli.

Here's your need-to-know on how true the drama is...

Halston features a number of real-life well-known characters. Picture: Netflix

Was Halston a real person?

Yes, the title character is based on a real person - a US fashion designer named Halston (real name Roy Halston Frowick) who rose to international prominence in the 1970s.

Halson was known for is minimalist, clean designs, which became a fixture of the 1970s disco scene.

He was one of America's first superstar fashion designers, with the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Tierney wearing his creations.

Speaking of his part, Ewan McGregor previously admitted that he'd 'never heard' of Halston before landing the role.

He said: “I’d never heard of him, I didn’t know Halston at all.", before adding that he researched the fashion deisgner's life to get into character.

Ewan added: There were just little moments where I felt like, ‘Oh, that was him.’ There was, like, a little curse, an eye roll or something where I felt that was it."

Halston is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Is Halston based on a true story?

The Netflix series is based on the true story of two decades of his life, with the show featuring a real-life events and characters.

It follows his career in the 1970s and 80s as he works his way up the fashion industry, and eventually lost his company in the mid-80s.

Halston died in 1990 from AIDS-related health complications, and his company continued to operate after he passed away.

The show is based on a book written by Steven Gaines, which is titled Simply Halston.

Is there a trailer for Halston?

There is indeed - you can watch the full trailer below:

