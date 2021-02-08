What did Tully do to Kate in Firefly Lane?

The Firefly Lane ending explained. Picture: Netflix

Firefly Lane Ending: Here's your need-to-know on what happened with Tully and Kate in the book.

If you're still mourning the end of Bridgerton and are looking for a new Netflix show to binge, we recommend getting on Firefly Lane, pronto.

The series stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as Tully and Kate respectively, and tells the story of their friendship spanning across three decades.

**Warning: the below contains major spoilers for both Firefly Lane season one and the books**

The story jumps back between past and present, and the pair are shown to have a strained friendship in the present day - and, in the final episode of the season, Kate tells Tully that she can never forgive her for what she did.

Speaking at her father's funeral, Kate says: "No one wants you here."

Tully then responds: "Don't you think you've punished me enough?"

Kate then says: "When I say I couldn't forgive you for what you did, what do you think that meant?"

Many fans have been left wondering what went on with the friends - here's what we know about what happened in the books (though it is unclear whether the series will follow the same plot).

Firefly Lane is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

What did Tully do to Kate? What happens in the book?

While we aren't sure what it is in the series that causes the rift with Tully and Kate, there is a major rift plot-point in the book that could explain it.

In the book, written by Kristin Hannah, Kate and her teenage daughter have a strained relationship, and Kate turns to Tully for help.

Tully then asks the two of them to come on her talkshow - The Girlfriend Hour - to talk over their issues on TV, but Tully then makes Kate out to look like a bad mother on national television.

After the show, Kate storms off set - and refuses to speak to Tully again.

However, in the book series, they do end up reconciling their friendship - but only months before Kate dies of breast cancer.

Before she passes, Kate asks Tully to watch over Johnny, Marah, William, and Lucas - with the novel coming to a close soon after her death.

While this is the storyline that happens in the book, it is unclear whether the show will follow the same storyline in potential future seasons.

Sarah Chalke previously told TheWrap that she didn't know what happened with the friends in the series, saying: "I don’t even know, to be 100% honest, what the actual last straw is.

“I know what it is in the book, but I don’t know if Maggie [Friedman, showrunner] will choose to use that or something else, if we’re lucky enough to get to continue for another season.”

It is not known whether Netflix has renewed the series for more seasons, but there is certainly possible future storylines to explore from the books.

Firefly Lane is available to watch on Netflix now

