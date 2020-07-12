What happened to Spiro in The Durrells, what was his relationship with Louisa and was that the last ever series?

12 July 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 12 July 2020, 17:01

Spiro and Louisa said an emotional goodbye during the last series
Spiro and Louisa said an emotional goodbye during the last series. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The ITV drama ends as Louisa Durrell and Spiro were forced to say goodbye for good.

The Durrells season finale saw the beloved family leave Corfu behind for good.

The ITV series is based on Gerard Durrell’s autobiographical books about him and his family who spent four years in Corfu during the mid to late 30s before they were forced to move back to the UK during WW2.

But as the last scene saw Louisa (Keeley Hawes) say an emotional goodbye to star-crossed lover Spiro (Alexis Georgoulis) before heading back to Bournemouth with her kids, what actually happened to Spiro after The Durrells?

What happened to Spiro in The Durrells?

English widow Louisa Durrell fell for Spiro after he helped her family settle into their new home in Corfu, Greece.

When Spiro’s wife abandoned him, Louisa finally admitted her true feelings, however it wasn’t to be when his wife later returned home with their kids and he decided to stay faithful to his family.

In the final episode, the pair had one last meeting where Louisa was seen chasing Spiro down the beach before they declared their mutual love.

READ MORE: Where is The Durrells set? Filming locations in Corfu revealed

But the bittersweet last meeting ended with Spiro admitting he couldn’t escape to England with her and abandon his children.

So as they realised a future together was impossible, the former couple had a passionate kiss before saying goodbye forever.

The Durrell family then had their last ever supper in the sea, before they headed back to England for good, leaving Spiro to get on with his life as a dad on the Greek island.

Why did The Durrells end?

The popular ITV drama came to an end because in real life The Durrells stayed in Corfu from 1934 until 1939, when the outbreak of World War II forced most of the family to return to England for safety.

Will there be another series of The Durrells?

The bad news for fans is that there won’t be any more episodes of the show, so this was the fourth and final series of The Durrells.

The Durrells won't be back on our screens
The Durrells won't be back on our screens. Picture: ITV

Executive producer Sally Woodward said: “It has been such an incredible journey following this warm and enchanting family come of age. But their adventures on the island have reached a natural conclusion.

“I can’t think about it without crying though…”

Will there be a spin-off show?

Despite The Durrells coming to a natural end, the show’s stars have teased there could be room for a spin-off with the real-life family members going on to live interesting lives long after they left the Greek island.

Speaking to What's On TV actress Keeley Hawes revealed: "Well it’s not like they left Corfu and were really boring in front of the telly, they all went on to have even more interesting lives.

"I know we’d all be up for something like a spin-off and I think people who love the show would be keen too… I go to work on other shows now and I think, "Where’s all the fun stuff?’ I miss the animals!'"

READ MORE: Who's in the cast of The Durrells? Here's who stars alongside Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes in the ITV drama

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Keeley Hawes is a British actress known for her roles in Bodyguard and The Durrells

Who is Keeley Hawes, how old is the Bodyguard actress and is The Durrells star married?

Celebrities

Will The Durrells return to ITV?

Will The Durrells return to ITV? The latest rumours about the new season
The Durrells is based on a true story

Is the Durrells based on a true story? Find out about the real-life family and their Corfu adventures
The Durrells moved to Corfu in 1935

What year did The Durrells move to Corfu and how long were they there?
Corfu's Old Town in Greece

Where is The Durrells set? Filming locations in Corfu revealed

Trending on Heart

Priming your eyelids with concealer isn't a good idea

Expert reveals why you should never put concealer on your eyelids

Beauty

Gaston and LeFou are set to return in a new spin-off series

Disney 'working on Beauty and the Beast spin-off' starring Gaston and LeFou
The TV doctor has said staycations are a safe option

Dr Hilary urges Brits to take staycations this year as he warns of air-bridges

Celebrities

People flooded the streets of Ditchling to honour Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn honoured with Spitfire flypast as hundreds gather for funeral

News