What happened to Spiro in The Durrells, what was his relationship with Louisa and was that the last ever series?

Spiro and Louisa said an emotional goodbye during the last series. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The ITV drama ends as Louisa Durrell and Spiro were forced to say goodbye for good.

The Durrells season finale saw the beloved family leave Corfu behind for good.

The ITV series is based on Gerard Durrell’s autobiographical books about him and his family who spent four years in Corfu during the mid to late 30s before they were forced to move back to the UK during WW2.

But as the last scene saw Louisa (Keeley Hawes) say an emotional goodbye to star-crossed lover Spiro (Alexis Georgoulis) before heading back to Bournemouth with her kids, what actually happened to Spiro after The Durrells?

What happened to Spiro in The Durrells?

English widow Louisa Durrell fell for Spiro after he helped her family settle into their new home in Corfu, Greece.

When Spiro’s wife abandoned him, Louisa finally admitted her true feelings, however it wasn’t to be when his wife later returned home with their kids and he decided to stay faithful to his family.

In the final episode, the pair had one last meeting where Louisa was seen chasing Spiro down the beach before they declared their mutual love.

But the bittersweet last meeting ended with Spiro admitting he couldn’t escape to England with her and abandon his children.

So as they realised a future together was impossible, the former couple had a passionate kiss before saying goodbye forever.

The Durrell family then had their last ever supper in the sea, before they headed back to England for good, leaving Spiro to get on with his life as a dad on the Greek island.

Why did The Durrells end?

The popular ITV drama came to an end because in real life The Durrells stayed in Corfu from 1934 until 1939, when the outbreak of World War II forced most of the family to return to England for safety.

The bad news for fans is that there won’t be any more episodes of the show, so this was the fourth and final series of The Durrells.

The Durrells won't be back on our screens. Picture: ITV

Executive producer Sally Woodward said: “It has been such an incredible journey following this warm and enchanting family come of age. But their adventures on the island have reached a natural conclusion.

“I can’t think about it without crying though…”

Will there be a spin-off show?

Despite The Durrells coming to a natural end, the show’s stars have teased there could be room for a spin-off with the real-life family members going on to live interesting lives long after they left the Greek island.

Speaking to What's On TV actress Keeley Hawes revealed: "Well it’s not like they left Corfu and were really boring in front of the telly, they all went on to have even more interesting lives.

"I know we’d all be up for something like a spin-off and I think people who love the show would be keen too… I go to work on other shows now and I think, "Where’s all the fun stuff?’ I miss the animals!'"

