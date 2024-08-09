It Ends With Us - What happens between Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan?

Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan are part of the complicated love triangle. Picture: Getty

Do Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan end up together? What's next for the childhood sweethearts? Here's how their story unfolds in It Ends With Us and It Starts With Us. Prepare for spoilers!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It Ends With Us has hit cinemas across the world and fans of Lily Bloom's story are ready to see her romances with Ryle Kincaid and Atlas Corrigan unfold on our movie screens.

One of the biggest selling books, author Colleen Hoover will see her story of domestic abuse, romance and friendship go from novel to real life and she's insisted fans of the storyline won't be disappointed.

It Ends With Us, the first of two books, tells the story of Lily who has lived all her life watching her father abuse her mother and is keen to not make the same mistakes herself. A teenage romance with Atlas comes as welcome distraction from her home life but inevitably their lives take very different paths.

This leads to Lily finding Ryle, a man she loves so much she ends up making excuses for before Atlas re-enters her life.

So do Atlas and Lily end up together? And what happens next? Here's how their romance unfolds and be warned, there are lots of spoilers ahead.

Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan are childhood sweethearts in It Ends With Us. Picture: Getty

What happens to Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan in It Ends With Us?

Atlas reappears in Lily's life at a time of need in the first instalment from Colleen.

Out for dinner with her new boyfriend Ryle, Atlas serves her meal and they instantly reconnect and it isn't long before he realises something isn't right with her relationship.

Throughout the movie, Atlas's presence only angers Ryle more as it's clear they have a strong connection. All the while Atlas tries his best to convince Lily she deserves more.

Lily marries and has daughter Emerson with Ryle but it's her child's arrival that forces her to make the final decision to walk away.

At the end of the book, Atlas and Lily find one another again and he tells her that he is ready for her when she is ready to fall in love again and they share a kiss. However, it's not quite the time for their happy ending.

It Ends With Us characters Lily and Atlas have the full support of fans of the book. Picture: Getty

What happens in It Starts With Us?

The sequel to Colleen Hoover's first best seller, It Starts With Us is all about Atlas and Lily trying to find their way to one another.

Lily is struggling to navigate co-parenting with Ryle while Atlas learns he has a brother who is just as troubled as he was as a teen.

With busy personal lives, they continue to find comfort and solace in one another until at last romance blossoms.

And in true romance novel style, Lily and Atlas marry, living happily ever after with him as the step father of her daughter and them both guardians of his brother.

READ MORE: