When does My Mum Tracy Beaker start and what time is it on?

When does My Mum Tracy Beaker start? Find out the time and date of the episodes. Picture: BBC

By Polly Foreman

My Mum Tracy Beaker release date: find out what time the show is on CBBC and how you can watch it.

Tracy Beaker is back in a brand-new reboot that explores her relationship with her 12-year-old daughter Jess.

My Mum Tracy Beaker sees adult Tracy living in a housing estate with Jess while struggling to make ends meet.

The official BBC synopsis reads: "Jess Beaker loves her life with her mum Tracy, until famous footballer Sean Godfrey enters the picture!"

Dani Harmer will return as the title character, while old favourites like Montanna Thompson (Justine Littlewood) and Lisa Coleman (Cam) will also return.

Tracy Beaker starts on Friday 11 February. Picture: BBC

When does My Mum Tracy Beaker start?

The three-part series starts on Friday 11 February on CBBC, with episodes two and three following on Saturday and Sunday.

What time is My Mum Tracy Beaker on?

The episodes are on at 5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on CBBC.

How can I watch My Mum Tracy Beaker?

You can either watch the episodes on CBBC on their air date, or you can catch up on BBC iPlayer.

What is My Mum Tracy Beaker about?

The series will see childhood friend of Tracy's, named Sean, return into her life and try and whisk her and Jess away from their London life.

Speaking about reading the script for the first time, Dani said: “As soon as I read it I was like, ‘This is exactly how Tracy would be as a mum’.

“Her daughter is amazing. They’re kind of complete opposites to be honest with you. Obviously, Tracy kind of just speaks before she thinks – she’s very emotional, she’s very feisty.

"Whereas Jess is a bit more reserved. She’s a bit more chilled, she is really intelligent.

"But those two together, it’s just a match made in heaven. They’re not only mother and daughter, they’re friends as well and I think that comes across in the show."

