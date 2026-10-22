What time does Nobody Wants This season 3 drop on Netflix in the UK?

Nobody Wants This is back on our TV screens this October. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are back as our favourite couple this autumn - here's the exact time you can watch all the new episodes from.

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Nobody Wants This season 3 is the romantic TV comedy series we've been counting down all year for as Noah Roklov and Joanne Williams officially take on the next step of their relationship.

Played by Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, this new Netflix drop is bringing us moving in drama, more attempts to impress the mother-in-law and plenty more complicated sibling and friendship fall outs.

With all of the original cast returning, including Justine Lipe and Timothy Simons, plus a new face, we're guaranteed plenty of drama in this cosy autumn watch.

Dropping the whole season at once, Nobody Wants This fans will be treated to 10 fresh episodes, making it the perfect weekend binge watch.

Nobody Wants This is dropping 10 new episodes on its release date. Picture: Netflix

What time does Nobody Want This season 3 come out on Netflix in the UK?

With the release date of October 22nd, the fresh batch of episodes will be available to watch from 8am.

Netflix generally drop a season globally at 12am Pacific Time which is morning for those of us waiting in the UK.

How long are the episodes in Nobody Wants This season 3?

Despite 10 episodes sounding like a good chunk of TV, the run time for Nobody Wants This can be quite short.

No time confirmation has been given for season 3 but the previous two had episodes ranging from 21-29 minutes long.

Noah Roklov and Joanne Williams are back on Nobody Wants This as they take on a new milestone. Picture: Netflix

What is Nobody Wants This season 3 about?

The plot line this year explores Noah and Joanne moving in together along with her conversion to Judaism.

Of course, none of this goes smoothly with a new Rabbi overseeing Joanne's classes along with fresh gossip from Sebastien.

Away from the main couple, Sasha and Esther begin their lives after their split, attempting to co-parent whilst figuring out dating apps and more.

Joanne's sister Morgan is also freshly single and is choosing to spend her time focusing on self growth and becoming a media sensation. There is of course, more on her relationship with Sasha as they explore their friendship and even possible romantic relationship.

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