When are the BRIT Awards 2026? Channel, time, duration and more

26 February 2026, 08:30

Jack Whitehall is back presenting the BRIT Awards in 2026
Jack Whitehall is back presenting the BRIT Awards in 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What time is the BRITs on TV? And how long is it on for? Here's everything you need to know about this year's awards.

The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 and it promises to be a night full of awards, top performances and musical talent as we celebrate the best in the charts right now.

Hosted by Jack Whitehall again, this year's BRITs will be hosted in Manchester for the very first time as the likes of Harry Styles, Olivia Dean and Mark Ronson descend on the city.

But for those of us not in the audience, you can tune into all the music fun from the comfort of your own home with live coverage taking place.

From the channel, how to watch and how long it's on for, here are all the details on February's BRIT Awards.

Harry Styles performing on stage in a red sequin blazer
Harry Styles is making his big music comeback at the BRITs 2026. Picture: Getty

When are the BRIT Awards 2026?

This year, you can watch the biggest British music awards show on Saturday 28th February 2026.

The producers and craetors moved the ceremony to a weekend from a weekday for the first time in 2023 to help increase engagement and interest.

What channel is the BRIT Awards 2026 on and what time?

If you're excited to follow all of the BRITs action this weekend from home you can by turning on to ITV.

All the awards and performances will begin at 8:15pm.

Olivia Dean is performing and is nominated for multiple awards
Olivia Dean is performing and is nominated for multiple awards. Picture: Getty

How long is the BRIT Awards 2026 on for?

The duration of the awards show totals two hours and 35 minutes as the show officially ends at 10:50pm.

There will be scheduled advert breaks throughout the evening due to being on ITV too.

