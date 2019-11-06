When is A Christmas Carol on TV, who's in the cast and is there a trailer for the BBC Charles Dickens drama?

By Naomi Bartram

With the festive period well and truly getting under way, it’s time to start thinking about that all important Christmas TV schedule.

Peaky Blinders and Taboo writer Steven Knight has a treat in store for viewers this December with a new three-part series based on the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol.

The drama will see Memento star Guy Pearce adopt the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in a "unique and original take" on the story.

And by the looks of the creepy new trailer, it’s going to be a hit. So, here’s everything you need to know about the show…

When is A Christmas Carol on TV?

While there’s no set date just yet, the drama will air three episodes over Christmas 2019 on BBC1 and US broadcaster FX.

A Christmas Carol will air in December this year. Picture: BBC

The filming wrapped up in July, with writer Stephen Knight revealing: “A Christmas Carol is done. And is in the can, and is bloody marvellous. I mean I would say that, but Guy Pearce is brilliant. Stephen Graham is brilliant, and it looks quite amazing.”

Read More: Simon Cowell scraps X Factor All Stars as he launches new talent show to rival Little Mix's series

Who is in the cast of A Christmas Carol?

Guy Pearce has been cast as the main character in the series, playing the infamous miser Ebenezer Scrooge.

Elsewhere, the role of Lottie will be taken on by Peaky Blinders actress Charlotte Riley, while Joe Alwyn will play Bob Cratchit.

Actor Andy Serkis - who has been in Star Wars, Black Panther and Lord of the Rings - will play the Ghost of Christmas Past, while Rutger Hauer is set to play the Ghost of Christmas Future.

Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham will play Jacob Marley and Mary Cratchit is set to be played by Doctor Who’s Vinette Robinson.

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott are producers on this adaptation too.

Andy Serkis, Joe Alwyn, and Guy Pearce are all starring in the adaptation. Picture: Getty Images

What is A Christmas Carol about?

The original Christmas Carol story sees miserable miser Ebenezer Scrooge visited by four ghosts.

First the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and then by the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

The scary nighttime visits show him how his cruel behaviour has affected those around him and encourage him to be a kinder man.

As for the BBC adaptation, writer Stephen teased: “This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes! BBC finally unveiled a first-look trailer earlier this week where the haunting Ghost’s make their debut.

Watch the whole thing above.