When does Dragons' Den series 17 start, what time is it on and who is the new Dragon, Sara Davies?

All you need to know about the popular television programme

Who is the new Dragon, Sara Davies?

She's the youngest ever dragon at 35. Picture: BBC

Dragons' Den has appointed crafting guru Sara Davies – and at 35, she's the show's youngest ever Dragon. She is the founder of Crafter's Companion, a company she started while she was studying a business degree at the University of York and has an annual turnover of £34 million a year.

Sara said: "I'm absolutely delighted to join the other Dragons for the new series of the show.

"I've always been very passionate about investing time in and sharing my expertise with other entrepreneurs and hopefully I'll be able to help some of the contestants to really take their businesses to the next level.

Our new series starts on Sunday at 8pm on @BBCTwo…and here’s a sneak peek of new Dragon @SaraDaviesCC asking the questions! #dragonsdenhttps://t.co/bNMrO46Gwx — BBC Dragons' Den (@BBCDragonsDen) August 5, 2019

"I've been a fan of the show since it started, I was even invited to pitch on the show 13 years ago so it feels like I've come a full circle.

"It wasn't all that long ago when I was in the position of the contestants so I really feel like I will be able to relate to their stories and their journeys so far."I understand the highs and lows of building a global business from the ground and taking that initial product idea all the way to market.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and hopefully being introduced to some businesses that I can really get excited about."

When does Dragons' Den series 17 hit our screens and what time is it on?

It starts on Sunday 11 August at 8pm on BBC Two.

Who's chair has she taken?

She replaces Jenny Campbell who decided to leave the programme in early 2019.

Get ready to bid a fond farewell to @jennybcampbell! A fire-breathing legend from start to finish. 🐉👏 #DragonsDen pic.twitter.com/vwetUR6ReP — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 3, 2019

Who will she be joining?

She will be joining returning dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani, all of whom will be putting more would-be entrepreneurs' ideas to the test.