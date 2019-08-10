When does Dragons' Den series 17 start, what time is it on and who is the new Dragon, Sara Davies?

10 August 2019, 12:22 | Updated: 10 August 2019, 13:11

All you need to know about the popular television programme

Who is the new Dragon, Sara Davies?

She's the youngest ever dragon at 35
She's the youngest ever dragon at 35. Picture: BBC

Dragons' Den has appointed crafting guru Sara Davies – and at 35, she's the show's youngest ever Dragon. She is the founder of Crafter's Companion, a company she started while she was studying a business degree at the University of York and has an annual turnover of £34 million a year.

Sara said: "I'm absolutely delighted to join the other Dragons for the new series of the show.

"I've always been very passionate about investing time in and sharing my expertise with other entrepreneurs and hopefully I'll be able to help some of the contestants to really take their businesses to the next level.

"I've been a fan of the show since it started, I was even invited to pitch on the show 13 years ago so it feels like I've come a full circle.

"It wasn't all that long ago when I was in the position of the contestants so I really feel like I will be able to relate to their stories and their journeys so far."I understand the highs and lows of building a global business from the ground and taking that initial product idea all the way to market.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and hopefully being introduced to some businesses that I can really get excited about."

When does Dragons' Den series 17 hit our screens and what time is it on?

It starts on Sunday 11 August at 8pm on BBC Two.

Who's chair has she taken?

She replaces Jenny Campbell who decided to leave the programme in early 2019.

Who will she be joining?

She will be joining returning dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani, all of whom will be putting more would-be entrepreneurs' ideas to the test.

Our new series starts on Sunday at 8pm on BBC Two…and here’s a sneak peek of new Dragon Sara Davies asking the questions! #dragonsden

Posted by BBC Dragons' Den on Monday, 5 August 2019

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Which of the couples from the show are still together now?

Which Love Island 2019 couples are still together?

Baptiste is set for another series

Baptiste season 2: When is the release date and who is in the cast?
The film is currently being produced by Netflix

Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan and Rachel McAdams to star in Netflix film about Eurovision
Lauren opened up about her childhood to the experts

Celebs Go Dating viewers in tears as Lauren Goodger reveals she was 'given away' by her mum aged 4

Celebrities

Amber could be set to join Dancing On Ice

Amber Gill ‘set for Dancing On Ice’ next year after Love Island win

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon returns to Loose Women

Stacey Solomon praises working mums as she returns to Loose Women

Celebrities

Heinz is bringing its ketchup-mayo-mix up to the UK

Heinz to launch 'Mayochup' this month but it will be named 'Saucy Sauce'

Food & Health

Costa Coffe have been blasted for their price inflation

Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

Food & Health

The mum has slammed drivers who use the spaces in a furious rant (stock image)

Mum's furious rant at drivers who take up parent and child parking bays goes viral

Lifestyle

Anne is now pregnant with her first child

Anne Hathaway says it 'broke' her to see other pregnant woman while she struggled to conceive

Celebrities

Karen Clifton has spoken out about her ex Kevin's new relationship

Karen Clifton speaks out for the first time about ex Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley's relationship

Celebrities