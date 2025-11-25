When does I’m A Celeb 2025 finish and when do evictions start?

The winning campmate is tasked to survive in the jungle for three whole weeks.

I'm A Celebrity 2025 usually last for three weeks. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

When do evictions start and when does I'm A Celeb finish? Here's the full TV schedule, including days and times the ITV show airs.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 has already served up weeks of entertainment from campmates including Ruby Wax, Jack Osbourne, Lisa Riley, Martin Kemp, Heart's very own Kelly Brook and more.

Chief Explorers were introduced to camp for the first time this year, with latecomers Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams living in luxury above their fellow cast mates, serving up tasks and dishing out jobs.

There's also been a string of nail-biting and hilarious Bushtucker Trials hosted by Ant and Dec as the famous line-up battled to win stars for meals in the jungle – but they won't be living on rice, octopus and ostrich eggs forever.

So when do evictions start? And when does I'm A Celeb 2025 finish? Here's everything you need to know about the show's full schedule, including days and times the show airs on ITV.

The jungle has been packed with action this year. Picture: ITV

What days and times is I'm A Celebrity on TV?

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 is back with a full TV schedule this year.

There's a new episode on telly every single night of the week, from Monday through until Sunday.

While Saturday night used to be a recap show, producers decided to serve up an extra hour of jungle drama in 2022 and have followed the format ever since.

The series airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX every night, although it often has different end times.

All episodes finish by 10.30pm though, so fans are promised at least 60 minutes of camp fun each day.

I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, hosted by Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers, also follows the main show from Monday to Sunday, airing at 10pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

A new episode is broadcast every night of the week. Picture: ITV

When does I’m A Celeb 2025 finish?

While viewers are in the thick of this year's I'm A Celeb series, they can't avoid the fact the finale is looming.

Famous campmates from Shona McGarty to Aitch will be back in their comfy beds just before Christmas.

Typically the show runs for three weeks, so while no official end date has been released yet by ITV, we can expect the live final to fall on Sunday 7th December.

There's a fresh episode every Saturday night, instead of a recap. Picture: ITV

When do evictions start on I'm A Celebrity?

TV execs haven't revealed exactly when the I'm A Celeb eliminations are scheduled to take place yet.

Based on previous years, evictions from camp began happening around two weeks into filming.

In both 2022 and 2024, stars were sent home on day 13 so if 2025's series follows suit the first eviction will fall on Friday 28th November.

Ant and Dec have hosted some seriously entertaining Bushtucker Trials. Picture: ITV

Voting opens 24 hours before each elimination so you'll know it's coming a whole day before the campmates do.

Once the first celebrity has left, it's usually a straight run through to the finale with nightly eliminations and occasionally a double eviction.