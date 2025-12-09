When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 start?

I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 is incoming...

Ant and Dec revealed the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The All Stars cast are back to embark on a whole new adventure in the African wilderness – but when exactly does I'm A Celeb South Africa 2026 start?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 has finally wrapped on ITV, with the public crowning Angry Ginge as this year's King of the Jungle.

By the end of his wild experience, the Twitch streamer, 24, had secured more than 50% of the public vote, catapulting him to champion status as he beat Tom Read Wilson and Shona McGarty to the throne.

But now all of the campmates are back on UK soil, fans are turning their attention to the All Stars version of the show to get their next jungle fix – and ITV has just teased it.

So when does I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start? Here's everything we know about the upcoming show so far.

When does I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start?

Following a thrilling live final on Sunday 7th December, I'm A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec took to Instagram to post a heartwarming montage of their time filming in Australia.

The throwback video was packed with special scenes and behind-the-scenes moments from the 25th series, featuring Aitch, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley, and more.

But while they gave followers a cool glimpse into the backstage action, they also accidentally leaked the start date for the All Stars show in South Africa – and fans are thrilled they now know when it's airing.

Viewers have around five months to wait, according to the famous presenting duo, as they commented on their social media post: "25th series was pretty special 💚 See you for more in May!"

An exact launch date wasn't confirmed but the pair did officially reveal that I'm A Celebrity All Stars series two would air in May 2026.

Unlike the live version, which is broadcast every single night across three weeks in winter, the All Stars spin-off is pre-recorded in South Africa.

In fact, it was filmed in September 2025 so the wilderness action has already taken place – and we know it's going to be a corker.

Speaking about the second series of All Stars, Ant said: "The campmates really brought their A-game to the first series, so we can’t wait to be back for more trials, challenges and surprises amongst the beautiful South African landscape."

Dec added: "Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IAC Legend and we’ve heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I’m A Celeb… standards!"

The rumoured cast has already been revealed. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast for I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026?

According to TV reports, the following stars have been filming for I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026...

Adam Thomas

Ashley Roberts

Beverley Callard

Craig Charles

David Haye

Gemma Collins

Harry Redknapp

Jimmy Bullard

Scarlett Moffatt

Seann Walsh

Sinitta

Sir Mo Farah

Ant and Dec will be back to host the show. Picture: ITV

How to watch I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026

Just like the original series, I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 series two will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

An exact schedule hasn't been published by ITV yet, but the show has already been pre-recorded so we can't imagine they'll be many issues with timings.

Our best guess though, is that the South African show will air at 9pm each night, followed by one live final broadcast from London.

The vote will open up just once at the end of the series so the public can pick their All Stars winner.