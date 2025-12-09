When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 start?

I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 is incoming...

9 December 2025, 16:54

Ant and Dec revealed the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026.
Ant and Dec revealed the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The All Stars cast are back to embark on a whole new adventure in the African wilderness – but when exactly does I'm A Celeb South Africa 2026 start?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 has finally wrapped on ITV, with the public crowning Angry Ginge as this year's King of the Jungle.

By the end of his wild experience, the Twitch streamer, 24, had secured more than 50% of the public vote, catapulting him to champion status as he beat Tom Read Wilson and Shona McGarty to the throne.

But now all of the campmates are back on UK soil, fans are turning their attention to the All Stars version of the show to get their next jungle fix – and ITV has just teased it.

So when does I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start? Here's everything we know about the upcoming show so far.

When does I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start?

Following a thrilling live final on Sunday 7th December, I'm A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec took to Instagram to post a heartwarming montage of their time filming in Australia.

The throwback video was packed with special scenes and behind-the-scenes moments from the 25th series, featuring Aitch, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley, and more.

But while they gave followers a cool glimpse into the backstage action, they also accidentally leaked the start date for the All Stars show in South Africa – and fans are thrilled they now know when it's airing.

Viewers have around five months to wait, according to the famous presenting duo, as they commented on their social media post: "25th series was pretty special 💚 See you for more in May!"

An exact launch date wasn't confirmed but the pair did officially reveal that I'm A Celebrity All Stars series two would air in May 2026.

Unlike the live version, which is broadcast every single night across three weeks in winter, the All Stars spin-off is pre-recorded in South Africa.

In fact, it was filmed in September 2025 so the wilderness action has already taken place – and we know it's going to be a corker.

Speaking about the second series of All Stars, Ant said: "The campmates really brought their A-game to the first series, so we can’t wait to be back for more trials, challenges and surprises amongst the beautiful South African landscape."

Dec added: "Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IAC Legend and we’ve heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I’m A Celeb… standards!"

The rumoured cast has already been revealed.
The rumoured cast has already been revealed. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast for I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026?

According to TV reports, the following stars have been filming for I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026...

  • Adam Thomas
  • Ashley Roberts
  • Beverley Callard
  • Craig Charles
  • David Haye
  • Gemma Collins
  • Harry Redknapp
  • Jimmy Bullard
  • Scarlett Moffatt
  • Seann Walsh
  • Sinitta
  • Sir Mo Farah
Ant and Dec will be back to host the show.
Ant and Dec will be back to host the show. Picture: ITV

How to watch I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026

Just like the original series, I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 series two will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

An exact schedule hasn't been published by ITV yet, but the show has already been pre-recorded so we can't imagine they'll be many issues with timings.

Our best guess though, is that the South African show will air at 9pm each night, followed by one live final broadcast from London.

The vote will open up just once at the end of the series so the public can pick their All Stars winner.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ruby Wax revealed how Shona really felt about Aitch.

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals real reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

Ant and Dec I'm A Celebrity Cyclone

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2025? Exact date revealed

I'm A Celebrity

ITV has announced the date of the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final.

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity 2025?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity line up next to Ant and Dec

Who has left I'm A Celebrity? All the stars who have been voted off so far

I'm A Celebrity

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up and cast for 2025

Vogue Williams addresses the rumours she broke jungle rules

I'm A Celebrity's evicted campmate Vogue Williams breaks silence on jungle rule break

I'm A Celebrity

Trending on Heart

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details revealed including special date, venue and bachelorette
Woman in an orange jumper with a pen and paper

When is the GCHQ Christmas Challenge being released? 2025 Details revealed

News

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his brother despite their current family difficulties

Cruz Beckham reaches out to brother Brooklyn in the cutest way despite family feud

Kate Middleton wore a rarely-seen tiara for the final royal banquet of the year

Why everyone is talking about Kate Middleton's royal tiara

Royals

Viewers think producers are going 'too soft' on the stars this year.

I'm A Celeb fans 'struggling' to watch show after spotting two major changes

Romeo Beckham has been dating Kim Turnbull for around a year now

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? Relationship details revealed

Kelly shared an emotional reunion with her husband Jeremy.

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook in floods of tears as she reunites with husband Jeremy Parisi

The Traitors series four is back in the New Year.

The Traitors series four start date officially announced

The Stranger Things cast take a funny look back at the past.

Stranger Things cast react to throwback interview from 10 years ago

Fans have been wondering where Angry Ginge got his nickname.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge's famous nickname explained

Alex revealed why she headed home as soon as possible.

I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott reveals heartbreaking reason she left Australia immediately after eviction
Heart Musicals Top 100 countdown

Heart Musicals Top 100: Counting down your favourite showstopping musical songs of all time!

Music

I'm A Celebrity 2025 line up

Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed?

I'm A Celebrity

Love Island All Stars are looking for their next big couple of the series

Love Island bosses plan to rekindle secret romance on All Stars 2026

Love Island

I'm A Celebrity star set for huge success when he leaves Australian jungle

I'm A Celebrity star bags huge money-making deals despite still being in the jungle

I'm A Celebrity