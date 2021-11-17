When does Joe Exotic get out of prison?

Joe Exotic jail sentence: how long will Joe Exotic be in prison for?

Tiger King is officially back, and we couldn't be more excited for the return of one of the best shows of this decade.

It's been almost two years since the show landed on Netflix at the start of the pandemic, and it became a huge hit across the world when it did.

It tells the story of a man named Joe Exotic, who was thought to be the most prolific breeder of wild cats in the USA. The series documented his feud with animal-lover Carole Baskin, and he is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for an alleged plot to kill her.

Here's your need-to-know on his prison sentence.

Joe Exotic is known as the 'Tiger King'. Picture: Netflix

Joe is serving 22 years in prison, and he began his sentence 2019.

That means he is due for release in 2041, when he is 80 years old.

He was convicted of 17 federal charges of animal abuse, as well as two counts of attempted murder for hire.

As reported by The Sun, Joe has a re-sentencing on the horizon - meaning he could be released in 2036.

Joe Exotic is currently in prison. Picture: Netflix

What prison is Joe Exotic at?

Joe is at Federal Medical Centre Fort Worth, which is situated in Texas.

He was originally in Grady County Jail in Oklahoma, but was moved in April 2020 due to a string of coronavirus cases in the facility.

Joe is deemed high risk from coronavirus, and it was reported in March 2021 that he was suffering from a blood-immune disorder.