When does The Apprentice 2019 start, what channel is it on and who won last year’s show?

The Apprentice is finally back with a bunch of new candidates hoping to bag a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

But as we get ready to watch the multi-millionaire mogul shout ‘You’re Fired’ for 14 weeks straight, when exactly does the series start? What channel is it on? Who are the candidates? And who won last year?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When does The Apprentice start and what channel is it on?

You’ll be happy to hear The Apprentice is back on our TV screens TONIGHT (Wednesday 2 October) and will air on BBC One at 9pm. And it’s so good that the BBC News at 10 has been pushed back so it can run for an extra five minutes.

How long is it on for and when is the final?

The show runs for 14 episodes, however the finale date hasn’t yet been announced. It usually airs in a bumper episode on the last Sunday before Christmas, which would be the 22nd December this year.

Who are the candidates?

The candidates are made up of former Undateables star and para-athlete Souleyman Bah, YouTube prankster Lewis Ellis, Carina Lepore who owns a bakery and librarian Lottie Lion. Check out the full line-up here.

Who won last year?

Swimwear brand owner Sian Gabbidon, 25, was chosen as Lord Sugar’s business partner last year after she went up against Camilla Ainsworth’s cheeky nut milk brand in the finale.

What is the prize for winning The Apprentice?

Since 2011, Lord Sugar has been offering the winner a £250,000 business investment, previously offering the candidates a job as his protege.

This means the lucky candidate will get a large sum of cash for their business as well as the help of Lord Sugar.

Who are Lord Sugar’s Apprentice advisors?

Karren Brady and Claude Littner will be returning to the show tonight.

Karren is currently vice-chairman of West Ham United and in 2014 she received a CBE from the Queen for her services to business, entrepreneurship and women in business.

She joined the show in 2009 after appearing on a celebrity version of the show, replacing Margaret Mountford.

As one of Lord Sugar’s long term friends, Claude has appeared in every series of The Apprentice in the interviewing stages.

He replaced Nick Hewer as Alan’s full time advisor on the show in 2015.

Who hosts The Apprentice: You’re Fired?

Tom Allen is presenting The Apprentice: You're Fired. Picture: BBC

Comedian Tom Allen will be presenting The Apprentice's sister show You’re Fired for the first time this year after Rhod Gilbert quit following three years.

Speaking about his new role, Tom said: “I’m excited and humbled to be joining this wonderful, much loved show as host.

“I’m looking forward to analysing, satirising and, dare I say, celebrating the many ‘interesting’ choices the candidates make during their Apprentice journey whilst gaining valuable insight into the business world.”