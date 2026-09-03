When does The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start?

3 September 2026, 15:04

Claudia Winkleman is returning for The Celebrity Traitors 2 in autumn 2026
Claudia Winkleman is returning for The Celebrity Traitors 2 in autumn 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Claudia Winkleman is returning to the famous Scottish castle with a brand new line up of celebrities - so when does the new Traitors air? Here's what we know.

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The Celebrity Traitors 2 is the most highly anticipated TV show of the autumn as Claudia Winkleman returns to the Scottish Highlands with a new cast of showbiz stars.

Following the huge success of the first series, which saw Alan Carr fool some of the best celebrity faithfuls, fans have been desperate to know when season two starts.

And we don't think we'll have long to wait until the likes of Love Island's Maya Jama, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Rob Beckett take on the famous game of deceit and mystery after they recently dropped the official trailer.

The Celebrity Traitors was filmed earlier this year with all of the famous faces sworn to secrecy over what happens until the show actually airs.

The Celebrity Traitors began in 2025 and was an instant success
The Celebrity Traitors began in 2025 and was an instant success. Picture: BBC

What is The Celebrity Traitors start date?

As of yet, no official air date has been revealed but with a confirmed line-up and the trailer all released, we can't imagine we'll have long to wait.

In 2025, the first The Celebrity Traitors debuted on Wednesday 8th October at 9pm which means we're just weeks away.

Typically, The Celebrity Traitors drops three episodes a week on BBC1 and lasts around nine episodes. The normal series generally lasts longer and airs around January time.

During the trailer announcement, it was revealed the new series would be "coming soon".

They wrote: "RIP VIP #TheCelebrityTraitors Series 2, coming soon to iPlayer

"Host Claudia Winkleman will welcome an eclectic mix of people and personalities ranging from BAFTA and BRIT award winners through to social media stars plus some of the UK’s most cherished actors, comedians, presenters and beyond as the celebrities question who they can and can’t really trust, figure out who deserves to be banished and try to discover which of them is plotting murder under the cover of darkness."

What is The Celebrity Traitors line up?

2025 brought a fantastic cast including Paloma Faith, Tom Daly, Charlotte Church and Kate Garraway.

For 2026, the line up has exceeded expectations. Going in as a faithful or traitor are:

  • Amol Rajan – Journalist
  • Bella Ramsey – Actor
  • James Acaster – Comedian
  • James Blunt – Singer/songwriter
  • Jerry Hall – Model and actress
  • Joanne McNally – Comedian
  • Joe Lycett – Comedian
  • Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor
  • King Kenny – Social media personality
  • Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/former Little Mix member
  • Maya Jama – TV presenter
  • Michael Sheen – Actor and presenter
  • Miranda Hart – Actor
  • Myha’la – Actor
  • Professor Hannah Fry– Broadcaster and mathematician
  • Richard E. Grant – Actor
  • Rob Beckett – Comedian
  • Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian
  • Ross Kemp – Actor and presenter
  • Sebastian Croft – Musician and actor
  • Sharon Rooney – Actor

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