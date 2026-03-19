When is Clarkson's Farm season 5 coming out?

Clarkson's Farm season 5 is due for a release date. Picture: Prime Video/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Everyone is waiting for that highly anticipated Clarkson's Farm TV air date so when is it out? Here's the latest information on the release date.

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Clarkson's Farm has quickly become one of our favourite TV releases of the year and right now, all fans are waiting patiently for the announcement of season 5's air date.

With many teasers from the upcoming series, including a new Diddly Squat member and the sad loss of another, Jeremy Clarkson has yet to announce when viewers will see new episodes from the farmers and workers.

In 2025 viewers watched as their favourite cast members including Jeremy, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Kaleb Cooper and Gerald Cooper returned to the farm as they learned to juggle new cattle, pig pen problems and the opening of their very own pub. We also saw the introduction of new farmhand Harriet Cowan.

So with a new season of Clarkson's Farm ready to drop, when will it be aired on TV? Here's what we know.

Diddly Squat is bringing a new donkey to the farm in 2026. Picture: Jeremy Clarkson/Instagram

When is Clarkson's Farm season 5 coming out?

At the moment, no official release date has been given for Clarkson's Farm season 5.

Speaking about the matter, Jeremy has put a rough date of May out there. When asked the question, he said: "May. I think. It’s not up to me."

Given the history of the previous air dates, this month seems to be the logical choice for Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 released on May 23rd, 2025.

Although, viewers could see a slight delay as Jeremy, aged 65, admitted earlier in the year they had faced a lot of delays when filming.

Writing in the Sunday Times, the former Top Gear presenter stated: "There’s no filming happening on the farm at the moment, or farming.

"It hasn’t stopped raining since the beginning of the year, so I can’t plant anything, and I can’t do anything with my cows either because we are still locked down by TB."

Jeremy has since confirmed filming has wrapped up and the TB outbreak on his farm has been dealt with and cleared.

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