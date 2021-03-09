When is The Celebrity Circle final?

9 March 2021, 21:00

When is the final of The Celebrity Circle and how long will the show be on for?

The Celebrity Circle is finally here, with a group of famous faces taking on the social media app for the first time ever.

The special is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and it will see the likes of Sam Thompson, Pete Wicks, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams playing as either themselves or a catfish.

Episode one kicks off on Channel 4 at 9:15pm on Tuesday 9 March, and there will be six episodes in total.

Here's your need-to-know about when the final will be and how long the show will be on for.

When is The Celebrity Circle final? Picture: Channel 4

The final of The Celebrity Circle will take place on 15 March at 9pm.

Lasting until 10:35pm, the final episode will show all the celebrities - including catfish - revealed to their fellow players, with the winner also announced.

How many episodes of The Celebrity Circle are there?

There are six episodes in total. They are on every day between 9 March and 15 March, with the exception of Saturday 13 March.

How is the winner of The Circle crowned?

The winner of The Circle is the player who is voted most popular by their fellow players.

Throughout the show, the players vote for their favourite contestants. Those who win these votes - or 'influencers' - are then tasked with deciding who leaves at regular intervals.

It is likely that the celeb version will work in a similar way, although it is significantly shorter than the regular series. It will therefore likely have a slightly different format.

There will be six episodes of The Celebrity Circle
There will be six episodes of The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Channel 4

Who is in the line-up of The Celebrity Circle?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)
  • Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)
  • Denise van Outen
  • Duncan James
  • Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)
  • Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)
  • Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)
  • Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)
  • Saffron Barker

The Celebrity Circle starts on 9 March 2021 at 9:15pm.

