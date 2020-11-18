When is the Royal Variety Performance 2020 and who is in the line-up?

Royal Variety Show 2020: who will host, who will perform, and when is it on TV?

While many events were cancelled this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed that the annual Royal Variety Performance will go ahead.

This year, Prince Charles will be the royal representative of the show, which is one of the highlights of the festive television schedule.

Here's your need-to-know on the performance.

Who will host the Royal Variety Performance 2020?

It has been confirmed that comedian Jason Manford will host the show.

He said in a statement: "After appearing at the Royal Variety Performance three times since 2009, it is an honour and a privilege to be hosting the show this year.

"It’s been a hugely difficult year for everybody, so I hope that for a couple of hours on a cold winter’s night in Blackpool, we can take people’s minds off things and do what us Brits do best; have a laugh."

Where will the Royal Variety Performance take place?

The show will be filmed at the Blackpool Opera House in the Winter Gardens Complex.

Who is in the Royal Variety line-up?

One of the key guests at this year's show will be Captain Tom Moore, who raised £33 million for NHS charities by doing laps of his garden.

Captain Tom will appear via video-link from home to perform number one single You'll Never Walk Alone alongside Michael Ball, who will be on stage.

Sheridan Smith will also perform a song from Cilla The Musical as Cilla Black, and other musical acts include Celeste, Mel C and Steps.

Stephen Mulhern will do a magic set, and Kenyan acrobats The Black Blues Brothers will also perform.

Of course, one of the highlights of the show is always the Britain's Got Talent winner - who is this year pianist and comedian Jon Courtenay.

Host Jason Manford will also do a stand-up comedy act.

The full line-up is below:

The Royal Variety Charity is thrilled to announce that the Royal Variety Performance 2020 will take place at the Blackpool Opera House, within the Winter Gardens complex, on Sunday 29th November 🌟 #RoyalVariety #Variety4Charity

For more info 👉 https://t.co/jRhONI2CHs pic.twitter.com/I14VIV4MhK — Royal Variety (@RoyalVariety) November 18, 2020

What date is the Royal Variety Performance?

The show will take place on Sunday 29th November.

