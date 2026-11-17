When is the new James Bond movie coming out?

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the new James Bond. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the new James Bond but when will fans get another movie? Here's what we know so far.

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Speculation over who will play super spy 007 has been rife in recent years but now we finally know Robert Pattinson is taking on the role there's only one question left - when is the next James Bond movie coming out?

The former Twilight and Batman star has officially been revealed as the next Bond after beating off tough competition from actors including Slow Horses's Jack Lowden, The Capture's Callum Turner and About A Boy's Nicholas Hoult.

Upon confirming the news to the world, Robert, aged 40, said the role was "an honour of a lifetime" and a "dream come true".

So when will Robert be donning the famous tuxedo and springing into action? Here's everything that's been said so far.

Robert Pattinson has called the new role an "honour of a lifetime". Picture: Getty

When is the new James Bond movie coming out?

It's early days in the planning for the new film but everything points towards 2028 as the release date for the next instalment.

James Bond is expected to go into production in 2027 with a release date for the following year, although no exact dates have been given.

This will be the 26th film in the series with the last one being No Time To Die released in 2021.

Daniel Craig was the last James Bond actor and released the last 007 movie in 2021. Picture: Getty

Who is the new director and writer for the next James Bond movie?

Plans are already being put in place for the new 007 film as director Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed. His most recent work includes Prisoners, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune trilogy starring Timothée Chalamet.

The new director said: "I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour."

Steven Knight has also signed up to be the writer of the new Bond movie and has previously worked on Peaky Blinders, The Girl in the Spider's Web and House of Guinness.

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