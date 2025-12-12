When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

Set your alarms, Swifties.

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December. Picture: Alamy/Disney

By Claire Blackmore

The six-part docuseries goes behind-the-scenes of Taylor Swift's global tour and the one-off concert special captures the superstar's final Eras show.

Taylor Swift fans won't have long to wait to relive her epic Eras Tour as a brand new docuseries and a one-off special are being released on Disney Plus today.

'The Final Show' and 'The End of an Era' are dropping in tandem on the streaming platform, giving viewers a magical glimpse into the superstar's highest-grossing tour of all time.

Shining a spotlight on the American singer-songwriter, along with her dancers, band and backstage crew, Swifties will get a never-seen-before insight into Taylor's world – and all of her hit tracks.

So what are both shows about? Where can you watch them? What time will they drop in the UK? And when are the next episodes out? Here's everything we know about the 14-time Grammy-award winner's latest projects.

Taylor Swift broke records with The Eras Tour. Picture: Alamy

When is Taylor Swift's The End of an Era out?

Taylor Swift's latest docuseries 'The End of an Era' will hit Disney Plus on Friday 12th December 2025 at 12am (Pacific Time), which is 8am UK-time.

The six-parter goes behind-the-scenes of the musical phenomenon, sharing the magic and madness of the US pop star's record-breaking tour, delving into its development, impact, and inner workings.

Charting the songstress's stratospheric rise to success as she makes music headlines and thrills fans worldwide, each episode will delve deeper into her world on and off stage, treating fans to an intimate look at her charmed life and all that happens within it.

It also features cameos and conversations with some of Taylor's most famous collaborators, from Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter to Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

Her fiancé Travis Kelce even makes an appearance in the series, along with her talented music gang and her most treasured family members.

Two episodes will debut each week on Disney+, with the first batch kicking off on 12th December – and the rest following suit.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era | Disney+

Episode dates of Taylor Swift's The End of an Era:

12th December 2025 : Episodes 1 and 2, plus full concert film

: Episodes 1 and 2, plus full concert film 19th December 2025 : Episodes 3 and 4

: Episodes 3 and 4 26th December 2025: Episodes 5 and 6

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show | Official Trailer | Disney+

When is Taylor Swift's The Final Show out?

Taylor Swift's 'The Final Show' also lands on Disney Plus on 12th December 2025 at 12am (Pacific Time), which is 8am in the UK.

Alongside 'The End of an Era' docuseries, the one-off movie captures Taylor's last performance of her history-making Eras tour.

Filmed in Vancouver, Canada, on closing night, fans will be thrilled to learn the feature-length film features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to her Eras tour following the album’s release in 2024.