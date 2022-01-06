When was The Apprentice filmed and how long did it take?

Alan Sugar was back in The Apprentice boardroom earlier this year. Picture: BBC

By Heart reporter

How long does it take to film The Apprentice? And when was the 2022 series shot? Here's what we know...

We are so excited The Apprentice is back for another dramatic year.

Lord Sugar’s took a break in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, but now it is back and better than ever.

But as we get to know 16 new business brains, some viewers have been left wondering how long it takes to film the series. Well, here’s what we know…

The Apprentice is back for 2022. Picture: BBC

When was The Apprentice 2022 filmed?

The BBC has not confirmed exactly when the series was shot, but the tasks are thought to have taken place back in August 2021.

Every series of The Apprentice is pre-recorded before its broadcast and the candidates usually take part a few months before it is broadcast.

According to the Daily Post, Karren Brady was spotted filming in Conwy Valley in North Wales over the summer.

The contestants are said to have arrived on a coach from London to the Bodnant Welsh Food Centre.

Filming was planned to begin in Spring 2020 but the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the BBC to postpone production to a later date.

The candidates shoot The Apprentice a few months before it airs. Picture: BBC

How long does it take to film The Apprentice?

The show is broadcast over a twelve-week period, giving the impression there is a new task every week.

But in reality, each series' filming schedule is conducted within a two-month period.

The candidates are given short breaks between tasks to relax in their large rented rented house, but each task is generally performed with a much closer time-frame than it appears on the programme.

This time around, 16 new candidates competed to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their business.

Each task then ends with the candidates being summoned to the boardroom where they have to fight for their position in the series.

Speaking from the boardroom in the first episode, Lord Sugar said: “I must say, we are glad to be back in the boardroom again. But don't for one minute think I've gone soft.

“Due to the pandemic, the world of business is tougher than ever before and the same goes for this process. In this boardroom you don't get furloughed, you get fired.”