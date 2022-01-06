When was The Apprentice filmed and how long did it take?

6 January 2022, 18:00

Alan Sugar was back in The Apprentice boardroom earlier this year
Alan Sugar was back in The Apprentice boardroom earlier this year. Picture: BBC
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

How long does it take to film The Apprentice? And when was the 2022 series shot? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We are so excited The Apprentice is back for another dramatic year.

Lord Sugar’s took a break in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, but now it is back and better than ever.

But as we get to know 16 new business brains, some viewers have been left wondering how long it takes to film the series. Well, here’s what we know…

The Apprentice is back for 2022
The Apprentice is back for 2022. Picture: BBC

When was The Apprentice 2022 filmed?

The BBC has not confirmed exactly when the series was shot, but the tasks are thought to have taken place back in August 2021.

Every series of The Apprentice is pre-recorded before its broadcast and the candidates usually take part a few months before it is broadcast.

According to the Daily Post, Karren Brady was spotted filming in Conwy Valley in North Wales over the summer.

The contestants are said to have arrived on a coach from London to the Bodnant Welsh Food Centre.

Filming was planned to begin in Spring 2020 but the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the BBC to postpone production to a later date.

The candidates shoot The Apprentice a few months before it airs
The candidates shoot The Apprentice a few months before it airs. Picture: BBC

How long does it take to film The Apprentice?

The show is broadcast over a twelve-week period, giving the impression there is a new task every week.

But in reality, each series' filming schedule is conducted within a two-month period.

The candidates are given short breaks between tasks to relax in their large rented rented house, but each task is generally performed with a much closer time-frame than it appears on the programme.

This time around, 16 new candidates competed to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their business.

Each task then ends with the candidates being summoned to the boardroom where they have to fight for their position in the series.

Speaking from the boardroom in the first episode, Lord Sugar said: “I must say, we are glad to be back in the boardroom again. But don't for one minute think I've gone soft.

“Due to the pandemic, the world of business is tougher than ever before and the same goes for this process. In this boardroom you don't get furloughed, you get fired.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Apprentice house 2022 is in London

Where is The Apprentice house 2022?

Claude Littner won't be in The Apprentice 2022

Why is Claude Littner not in The Apprentice 2022?

The Apprentice candidates are paid to take part

Here's how much the Apprentice candidates get paid on the show
Karren Brady has two children

How old is The Apprentice's Karren Brady and what is her net worth?
Tim Campbell has joined The Apprentice

Who is The Apprentice's Tim Campbell and what is his net worth?

Trending on Heart

Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting in 2022

Best luggage and travel accessories for jet-setting (hopefully) in 2022

Shopping

Jamie and Amanda want to hear what you're planning to do differently in 2022!

A New You For 2022: Embrace a positive mindset and get motivated with Heart Breakfast
Sir Alan Sugar's net worth revealed

What is Sir Alan Sugar's net worth 2022 and how did he make his money?
The Apprentice runs for 12 weeks on BBC One

The Apprentice episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the final?
A full list of The Apprentice winners

The Apprentice winners: Where are they now?

A woman who wanted to find out if her boyfriend had cheated has gone viral after going to extreme lengths to reveal the truth

Woman who found tampon in boyfriend's room traces serial number to find out if he's cheated

Lifestyle

A woman has shared how you can clean your Pandora bracelet

Woman shares simple cleaning hack to make Pandora bracelet look good as new

Lifestyle

You could claim £125 if you are or have been working from home during the pandemic

People still working from home can claim £125 cash back

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer viewers think they know who Bagpipes is

The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Bagpipes is a huge music legend
A man was kicked off a train for shouting at a child

Man kicked off quiet train after demanding 7-year-old child moves from his ‘reserved’ seat

Lifestyle

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is still alive

Emmerdale fans convinced Manpreet is still alive after spotting clue
Dermot O'Leary suffered a wardrobe malfunction

This Morning viewers spot Dermot O’Leary’s awkward wardrobe blunder

This Morning

Could Doughnuts be a famous footballer?

The Masked Singer fans 'unmistakably' suss out Doughnuts after recognising distinctive voice
You could join the Love Island 2022 line up

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Love Island 2021

Stacey Solomon will be heading back to work soon following three months of maternity leave

Stacey Solomon 'so sad' to return to work following three month maternity leave

Celebrities