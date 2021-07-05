When was Too Hot To Handle season two filmed?

5 July 2021, 15:36

When was the second season of Too Hot To Handle filmed?
When was the second season of Too Hot To Handle filmed? Picture: Netflix

When was Too Hot To Handle filmed and where is the season two villa? Here's your need-to-know on the new series.

Too Hot To Handle season two has been absolutely incredible, and the final episodes of the series are available to watch now on Netflix.

The show sees a group of sexy singletons move into an incredible villa to date and get to know each other.

When they arrive, however, they are blissfully unaware that they won't be allowed to kiss, have sex, or get intimate in any way.

If they do, they risk losing large sums from the $100,000 prize money.

If you're just getting stuck into the show, you may be wondering when the series was filmed, and whether it was during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's your need-to-know.

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now
Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

When was Too Hot To Handle season two filmed?

The second series of the show was filmed in November 2020, meaning it took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

This probably made the rules even harder to stick to, given that the contestants had been locked inside for the few months previous...

Where is the Too Hot To Handle season two villa?

Series two was filmed in Turks and Caicos
Series two was filmed in Turks and Caicos. Picture: Netflix

While the first season was filmed in Mexico, the series two contestants headed to a luxury villa in Turks and Caicos.

The villa is worth a reported $25million, and has two private beaches.

It's also got five bedrooms, a pool, a gym, and a whopping 12 bathrooms.

The villa is absolutely stunning
The villa is absolutely stunning. Picture: Netflix

How can you watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes of Too Hot To Handle season two are available to stream now on Netflix.

