The new series of The Circle is finally back on our screens, and a bunch of celebs will take on the famous social media appp for the first time ever.

The Celebrity Circle will see the likes of Denise van Outen, Nadia Sawalha, Charlotte Crosby and Lady Leshurr compete against each other in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

If you aren't familiar with the premise of the show, players of social media app 'The Circle' all move into the same apartment building, but only ever meet each other online.

Emma Willis will return to present The Celebrity Circle
Emma Willis will return to present The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Channel 4

Therefore, each contestant can either play as themselves or 'catfish' their fellow players.

Many people may be wondering when the show was filmed.

Here's your need-to-know.

When was The Celebrity Circle filmed?

While we don't know exactly when the show was filmed, it is likely it was toward the latter half of 2020.

Unlike previous seasons of the show, The Celebrity Circle was filmed without live shows and a studio audience, in line with coronavirus regulations.

As with previous series', as well as the USA version, the programme was filmed in Salford, England, in a purpose-built apartment block.

The Celebrity Circle starts on 9 March 2021
The Celebrity Circle starts on 9 March 2021. Picture: Channel 4

Who is in The Celebrity Circle line-up?

The full line-up, as well as who is playing as a catfish, is below:

  • Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)
  • Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)
  • Denise van Outen
  • Duncan James
  • Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)
  • Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)
  • Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)
  • Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)
  • Saffron Barker

The Celebrity Circle starts on 9 March 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4

