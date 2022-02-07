Where is Chloe filmed? Locations around Bristol revealed

Here's where BBC's Chloe was filmed. Picture: BBC

Where was BBC's Chloe filmed in Bristol? Locations including Bristol Marriot Royal Hotel, Great George Street and Bristol Beacon.

New psychological thriller Chloe has already gripped us.

The six-part drama follows a woman called Becky who becomes captivated by her estranged friend Chloe on Instagram.

Becky is shocked when Chloe suddenly dies and takes on a new persona, Sasha, to get to the bottom of her death.

But where was Chloe filmed and what locations were used around Bristol? Here’s what we know…

Chloe was filmed in Bristol. Picture: BBC

Where is BBC’s Chloe filmed?

BBC thriller Chloe was filmed across Bristol in April 2021.

Many of the interior scenes - including Becky’s flat - were shot at The Bottle Yard Studios, where the production team set up headquarters.

According to Bristol Live, other locations included the Bristol Marriot Royal Hotel on College Green, the exterior of St George's Hall on Great George Street and Bristol Beacon.

The interior scenes were mostly shot at The Bottle Yard Studios. Picture: BBC

The Royal West Academy on Queen's Road, M Shed on Princes Wharf and The Forge in Colston Yard and Bristol's harbourside were also used, as well as The Arches industrial estate in St Philips, and Picton Street in Montpelier.

Outside of Bristol, other filming took place at Ston Easton Country Park in Somerset and Brean Down near Burnham on Sea.

There is so much street art across Bristol, the producers took full advantage of the works of Will Gregory, Adrian Utley, and Alison Goldfrapp which are extremely present in the drama.

Producer, Joanna Crow, said of the city: "Bristol is a city that carries Drama in its blood.

The city is a theatre of opportunity with ready-made stages in its gorges, docks, colourful streets and vibrant harbourside, robustly supported by both the dynamic operation at The Bottle Yard Studios and the post facilities at The Farm.

"Chloe' has an idiosyncratic yet distinctively Bristol/South-West look and sound, but it’s thrilling story of obsession and grief is universally relatable."