Where was Netflix's Clickbait filmed?

Clickbait filming locations: where is the show set, where was it filmed, and was it filmed in Oakland?

If you're looking for your next Netflix binge, we recommend getting started on Clickbait ASAP.

The eight-part thriller series follows the aftermath of a kidnapping of a family man named Nick (Adrian Grenier), who ends up in a viral video holding a sign reading: “I abuse women. At five million views, I die.”

His sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) and wife Zoe (Betty Gabriel) embark on a mission to save him - but soon discover he may not be the man they thought he was.

Here's your need-to-know on the show's filming locations.

Clickbait is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Where is Clickbait set?

Clickbait is set in Oakland, which is a city in California.

Where was Clickbait filmed?

While the show is set in the United States, it was actually filmed in Australia.

Most of it was filmed in and around Melbourne, with areas that resembled Oakland being used for exterior shots.

Melbourne’s Docklands Studios were also used, as well as the Broadmeadows, Fitzroy, and Coburg suburbs.

Filming for the show commenced in 2019, but was halted in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Filming resumed in November 2020, before concluding in June 2021.

Some exterior shows were filmed in California, with Oakland Bay Bridge being one real-life area seen in the show.

Clickbait was filmed mostly in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: Netflix

What is Clickbait about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Nick Brewer is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die". Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister and wife rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed."

Is there a trailer for Clickbait?

There is! You can watch the full trailer below: