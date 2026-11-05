Where is Deal or No Deal filmed?

Deal or No Deal has become a familiar fixture on ITV, with Stephen Mulhern taking charge of the nail-biting game show. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

From its original home to its new chapter on ITV, the much-loved game show has undergone a few changes behind the scenes including where it's filmed and how to be in the audience.

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Deal or No Deal has become a familiar fixture on ITV, with Stephen Mulhern taking charge of the nail-biting game show and contestants hoping to walk away with a life-changing cash prizes.

But while some viewers are used to seeing the iconic red boxes, the mysterious Banker and the contestants facing some difficult decisions on their TV screens, others are keen to know where the programme is filmed and how to be in the audience.

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The ITV revival has called several studios home since its return to television, with production moving to a new location after its first series.

Where is the ITV version of Deal or No Deal filmed?

The current ITV version of Deal or No Deal is filmed at Maidstone Studios in Kent.

The programme is recorded in Studio 1 at the television production complex, which has hosted a number of well-known British television shows over the years.

The studio became the show's new home in 2024, when production moved from Salford, marking another chapter for the popular format, which first returned to screens in November 2023 after a seven-year break.

Hosted by Stephen, the revived version retains the familiar format, with 22 contestants each holding a red box containing a mystery sum of money.

One player is selected to take on the Banker, deciding whether to accept an offer or risk holding out for a bigger prize. According to Maidstone Studios, the second series of the ITV revival recorded 121 episodes in Studio 1.

The current ITV version of Deal or No Deal is filmed at Maidstone Studios in Kent. Picture: Alamy

The ITV revival has called several studios home since its return to television. Picture: ITV

Where was the original Deal or No Deal filmed?

Deal or No Deal originally launched on Channel 4 in October 2005, with Noel Edmonds presenting the show for more than a decade.

The original series was filmed in Bristol, initially at Paintworks in Brislington. Production subsequently moved to The Bottle Yard Studios in Hengrove, Bristol, in 2013.

A warehouse at the complex was transformed into a dedicated television studio, complete with production facilities, dressing rooms and areas for contestants and audience members.

The programme remained at The Bottle Yard Studios until its original run came to an end in 2016. When the show returned in 2023, it had a new presenter, broadcaster and a different studio location.

Can you watch Deal or No Deal being filmed?

Yes! Members of the public can apply for free tickets to watch Deal or No Deal being recorded at Maidstone Studios.

Tickets are available through Applause Store, which handles audience bookings for the ITV programme.

The experience gives viewers the opportunity to watch Stephen Mulhern in action, see the contestants take on the Banker and experience the atmosphere of the studio as the game unfolds.

Tickets are free, although availability depends on the recording schedule. Applause Store also allows interested viewers to register their details to be notified when additional dates become available.

There is an age restriction, with audience members required to be at least 18 years old.

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