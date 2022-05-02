Where was DI Ray filmed? Locations in Birmingham revealed and the special meaning behind it

2 May 2022, 15:30

The filming locations for new ITV drama DI Ray have been revealed, including places across the Midlands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re looking for a new crime drama, ITV has you covered with DI Ray.

The four part series follows Rachita Ray, a Leicester-born British-south Asian officer who is promoted to homicide detective, played by Parminder Nagra.

As the story unfolds, we see Ray land a complex first murder case while simultaneously battling assumptions that her quick promotion is down to her skin colour.

Huge stars such as Game of Thrones’s Gemma Whelan, Jamie Bamber and Maanuv Thiara are also starring in the drama.

But where was DI Ray filmed? And which locations were used in Birmingham? Here’s what we know…

DI Ray was filmed in Birmingham
DI Ray was filmed in Birmingham. Picture: ITV

Where was DI Ray filmed?

DI Ray was filmed mostly in Birmingham city centre.

A TV crew was spotted shooting scenes on the top of Snow Hill station car park.

Solihull resident Daran Philipson was lucky enough to see some of the action, as he told BirminghamLive: "I was waiting for the No 7 bus when I saw the filming by 3 Snow Hill and went over.

"One of the TV crew told me all about the show. Parminder was there too.

"I'm a big fan of Line of Duty, so I'm looking forward to being able to watch this properly on TV."

DI Ray was written by Line of Duty actress Maya Sondhi, who played PC Maneet Binha on the BBC series.

Parminder Nagra plays DI Ray in the new ITV drama
Parminder Nagra plays DI Ray in the new ITV drama. Picture: ITV

Maya was born and bred in Birmingham and called the project ‘deeply personal’.

Speaking about DI Ray, Maya said: "This project is deeply personal for me as a British Asian Brummie woman. It's only in the past ten years, or so I've really been able to truly embrace my heritage.

"So much of this show is my story, and in telling it honestly, I hope others from all different backgrounds will relate."

Producer Jed Mercurio also went to university in Birmingham, while the majority of the cast are either from Birmingham or the Midlands.

Maanuv Thiara, who plays PS Tony Khatri, said that he felt proud to see his home city at the centre of the story.

He said: "I grew up all over the Midlands and I got to go back and stay with my dad. I think that was nicer for me than it was for him

"And to see the amazing city of Birmingham is great. You see New York in Succession and London all the time on TV. Birmingham looks great in this show, because it is great. I was really empowered and loved that."

