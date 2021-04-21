Where is Ackley Bridge based?

Where was Ackley Bridge filmed? Find out set locations and where the school is based... Picture: Channel 4

By Polly Foreman

Ackley Bridge filming locations: where is the Channel 4 show set and filmed?

Ackley Bridge season four is in full swing, and the Channel 4 show is just as exciting as ever.

As well as its new time slot of 6pm, the show has also introduced a number of brand-new characters for series four.

Ackley Bridge began in 2017, and has been set in the same school and fictional town since its beginning.

Here's your need-to-know on where the show is based, and where it was filmed.

Where is Ackley Bridge set?

Ackley Bridge is set in the fictional Yorkshire town of Ackley Bridge.

The first ever episode saw two schools in the town merge, and the show is based primarily in this school.

The drama has been compared to BBC show Waterloo Road, which was also set within a school.

Where was Ackley Bridge filmed and where is the college?

The show was filmed at St Catherine's School in North Halifax, which was especially transformed into Ackley Bridge College for filming.

The secondary school was closed in 2013, so it has been used as a filming location for a number of other shows - also featuring in CBBC series Hank Zipzer.

Most outside scenes were filmed in Halifax, with some taking places in Leeds and Bradford.

Ackley Bridge is largely filmed in Halifax. Picture: Channel 4

When is Ackley Bridge season four on TV?

You can watch Ackley Bridge season four on Monday-Friday at 6pm.

Caroline Hollick, Head of Channel 4 Drama, said of the change in its schedule: "We've put younger viewers squarely at the heart of our new strategy, making each episode a snappy 30 minutes and moving the time slot to the brand-new time of 6pm.

"Sandwiched between The Simpsons and Hollyoaks, Channel 4 will truly own teatime!"

