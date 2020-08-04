Where is The Deceived set? Filming locations for Channel 5 drama revealed

4 August 2020, 14:13

Brand-new Channel 5 thriller airs on Channel 5 this week - here's your need-to-know on where it's filmed.

The first episode of The Deceived - starring Paul Mescal, Emmett J Scanlan and Emily Reid - aired on Channel 5 on 3 August, and we're already hooked by the thriller-drama.

It tells the story of a Cambridge undergraduate English student called Ophelia (Reid) who falls in love with her professor Dr Michael Callaghan (Scanlan), and explores the issue of gaslighting.

Here's everything we know about the filming locations.

Much of the show was filmed at Cambridge University
Much of the show was filmed at Cambridge University. Picture: Channel 5

Where was The Deceived filmed?

The drama was filmed in a number of locations - both in Cambridge, England, and a few number of areas in Ireland.

Many scenes were filmed at Cambridge University, where Ophelia meets Michael, but some shots of the campus were actually taken at Queens University and Campbell College in Belfast.

Speaking about filming in Belfast, Shelley Conn, who plays Ruth: "I’ve not worked in Belfast before, or even visited and they’ve done a great job of taking Belfast and making it Cambridge. The colleges we’ve been using, Queen’s University, is just beautiful."

Killyleagh Castle in County Down was also used for some university shots, and Shelley added: "We filmed at this incredible place called Killyleagh Castle, which is such an amazing location that we used it for a number of different locations in the shoot and that was really special. There’s a family that still live there and you just think wow, it’s a proper castle – it was amazing!"

One of the main locations in the show is Michael's house in Knockdara. Scenes here were filmed in the real-life Holestone House in Doagh.

Outside shots were filmed mainly in Cambridge and Donegal.

The Deceived was filmed in both England and Ireland
The Deceived was filmed in both England and Ireland. Picture: Channel 5

When is The Deceived on Channel 5 and can you watch online?

The Deceived is on every day until Thursday this week at 9pm. You can catch up on Demand 5.





