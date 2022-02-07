Where was No Return filmed? Locations in Spain and Manchester revealed

Where is the hotel in ITV’s No Return and was it filmed in Turkey?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re looking for a brand new series to get stuck into, ITV has got you covered with No Return.

The four-part series follows Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and Martin (Michael Jibson) who are looking forward to a relaxing family holiday with their two children.

But things take a terrible turn after son Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party.

While it is set in a luxurious resort in Turkey, the show was actually filmed across Europe. Here’s everything you need to know about the No Return filming locations…

Most of the internal scenes were filmed in the UK. Picture: ITV

Where was No Return filmed?

No Return is set in Turkey, but due to coronavirus restrictions it was filmed in Spain.

The cast spent four weeks there after flying into Malaga.

The hotel resort in No Return

Most of the outside hotel resort scenes were filmed at a Spanish resort called Nerja, as well as in and around Benalmadena.

This is where lots of the swimming pools and holiday areas were shot.

However, the inside of the hotel was filmed at what was a BHS store in Bolton.

The outside of the hotel in No Return was filmed in Spain. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the Spanish location, actor Michael Jibson, who plays Martin Powell, said: “It was all very strange that we were working with people around us actually having real holidays.

“It was quite reassuring. Everything was open in Spain but they were very strict in terms of Covid. Everybody was still wearing masks. You felt pretty secure out there. Everybody was round the pool and then when they got up to go to the bar they put a mask on, in their swimwear. It became quite normal.

“I thought Malaga was going to be this Benidorm type place with high rises. But it’s actually a very beautiful historic Spanish city on the coast with one of the most incredible cathedrals I’ve ever seen surrounded by some beautiful Spanish architecture. With great restaurants and shopping. A great place to be.”

The police station was filmed in Spain. Picture: ITV

The prison in No Return

The exteriors of the prison scenes were filmed at a Spanish port called Almeria, and were shot at a real working prison.

The interior scenes in No Return

All the interior scenes were filmed predominantly in Bolton and in the centre of Manchester.

The cast also filmed at Liverpool Airport and other locations in the UK.

Opening up about the filming process, series creator Danny Brocklehurst said: “It would have been too complicated to shoot in Turkey, including the problems of the pandemic. The area of Spain we have chosen looks like Turkey anyway.

“All you need to do is change the signage. Including an exterior prison location near Malaga. With hotel and prison sets built in Manchester. It looks amazing.”