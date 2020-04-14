Where is Netflix's Ozark filmed and is it a real place in Missouri?

Ozark is a hugely popular Netflix drama set in the area surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, USA.

The UK is currently in lockdown, meaning many of us are looking for new ways to entertain ourselves in our homes.

Ozark is set in Missouri. Picture: Netflix

Ozark, which is available on Netflix, is a hugely popular drama that many people are currently binge-watching.

It tells the story of a family - the Byrdes - who move from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri after the dad - Marty - gets himself into trouble with the Cartel after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong.

Here's your need-to-know on its picturesque location.

Where is Ozark set and it is a real place?

Ozark is set in and around the Lake of the Ozarks and the Ozarks, a group of mountains in Missouri, USA.

Ozark is set around the stunning Lakes of the Ozarks. Picture: Netflix

Where is Ozark filmed?

Although the show is set in Missouri, it isn't actually filmed there. Many scenes are in fact filmed in the Atlanda area, with Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier being used to depict the Ozarks lake.

Much of the show is also filmed on set in Georgia, and other filming locations include Canton, Braselton, Norcross, Marietta, and Woodstock.

Ozark is available to stream on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How can you watch Ozark online?

Ozark (seasons 1-3) is available to stream now on Netflix, with the latest series having started in March of this year.

Speaking about the new series, Netflix said: "It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny.

"Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion.

"But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

Is there a trailer for Ozark season 3?

You can watch the trailer for the new series below:

