Why isn't Piers Morgan presenting Good Morning Britain today, who's replacing him and when is he back?

Piers Morgan is currently on an extended Easter break. Picture: ITV

The Good Morning Britain host has been absent from our screens for the last couple of mornings. Here's where he is and when we can expect his return.

It's hard to believe, but some viewers are missing outspoken Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan.

While co-host Susanna Reid returned from her Easter break on the 23rd April, Piers is still on his hols.

Here's the lowdown on where he is, who's stepping in for him and when he's back...

Where is Piers Morgan and when will he be back on GMB?

Piers is on an extended Easter break, returning from his trip to the US early on Thursday morning.

Fret not though - he is scheduled to return to our screens first thing on Monday, 29th April.

Former This Morning host Richard Madeley filled in for Piers earlier this week. Picture: ITV

Who's stepping in for Piers Morgan while he's off?

Former This Morning co-host, Richard Madeley, is one of the people holding down the fort while Piers is away.

Madeley first made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on 8th April, flanking GMB regular, Charlotte Hawkins.

He told Hawkins: “You’re stuck with me for three weeks. It’s great to be here and lovely to be working with you again Charlotte.”

Richard Bacon also hosted GMB, opening up about his life-threatening illness. Picture: ITV

On Thursday, 24th April, ex-Blue Peter presenter, Richard Bacon, replaced Piers Morgan on the morning talk show.

Bacon, who recently survived a life-threatening illness, begrudgingly thanked Piers for his "thoughtful" message to his wife Rebecca McFarlane when he was in hospital.

The 43-year-old was rushed to hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma for nine months, back in summer 2018, after he returned to the UK from a visit to the States.

Opening up on GMB, Bacon said: “When you come that close to death, you also get to see the best side of people - not just the NHS that saved my life but also friends."

He added: “I hesitate to pay tribute to Piers Morgan, but he did call my wife during that time, and was very sweet and actually very thoughtful. I was surprised by that!”

How have GMB viewers responded to Piers' absence?

Welcome back piersy.. Richard bacon is the only one I have enjoyed watching since u left — Sala (@Salajayne) April 25, 2019

It’s almost Monday which can mean only 1 thing ....@piersmorgan @GMB pic.twitter.com/y8sC77HgOs — andrew john robinson (@robbo1969) April 25, 2019

Anyone that accuses @piersmorgan of being an annoying personality vacuum clearly hasn’t had the misfortune of watching Richard Madeley on @GMB please make it stop and bring back piers 😭😭 🍊 🍊 — Kirsty kemp (@Kirsty_1115) April 23, 2019

I much prefer waking with with calming Richard madeley on me telly #gmb — attention thief 🍭 (@NoWarning_Sign) April 23, 2019

@GMB Personally I think Richard Bacon looks bloody lovely and is a big improvement on Piers Morgan and especially Richard Madeley. Nice to have a bit of eye candy to look at in the morning for a change!! — Louise xx (@louiseyoung24) April 25, 2019