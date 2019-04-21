Where is The Durrells set? Filming locations in Corfu revealed

Corfu's Old Town in Greece. Picture: Getty

The ITV comedy/drama, The Durrells, follows the Durrell family as they uproot themselves from England and move to the Mediterranean in the 1930s -- set against of backdrop of Idyllic seaside vistas and villas.

Starring Keeley Hawes, the programme loosely follows the autobiography of naturalist Gerry Durrell whose family moves to Corfu, Greece. Filmed on partially on location, the TV series showcases the island's stunning scenery and quaint street life. While many of the indoor scenes were actually filmed in a studio in Ealing, fans of the show can spot many favourite sites around the island.

The White House in Corfu. Picture: Instagram/ thewhitehouse_corfu

Kalami Bay

Kalami Bay offers the beauty of natural landscapes, rock formations and the sapphire blue sea, alongside its historic connection to the original Durrell family.

The White House, where the real Durrells actually stayed and saw filming for the fourth and final season, is open to the public with accommodation, dining and even boat rental.

Danilia Park and Museum

Live a fascinating experience with a tour to the Danilia village where 'The Durrells' TV series were filmed and stay at... Posted by Danilia Village Corfu on Sunday, 12 August 2018

Viewers will recognise Corfu's Danilia Park from village scenes - or quite possibly from the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, which was also filmed here.

This replica of a 1930s Coriot village is a perfect backdrop for ITV's period drama of the same era, with authentic and traditional design touches, creating a picture perfect village.

It's not open to the public, but can be hired for private events. The venue boasts two open-air village squares, a church, café, and the largest indoor tavern on Corfu.

Agni Bay

In Greek, Agni means "pure" and this bay on the northeast side of Corfu is known for its beautiful beaches. To soak up the sun Durrell style head to Agni Bay, where nearby the cast filmed several beach scenes.

As portrayed in the show, the real life Durrell family spent several years on the island of Corfu in the 1930s. Gerald Durrell's book My Family and Other Animals (1956) captures many of the experiences.