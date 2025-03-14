Where was Adolescence filmed?

Gripping thriller Adolescence was mainly filmed in West Yorkshire. Picture: Netflix

By Claire Blackmore

The psychological crime drama follows a teenage boy and his family after he’s arrested on suspicion of murder – but where is Adolescence filmed?

Netflix fans have been left in floods of tears by new thriller Adolescence, which tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller who is charged with murdering his schoolmate Katie.

The gripping four-part drama centres around the devastating consequences of knife crime as it follows the aftermath of a grisly stabbing and explores the dangerous world of the incel.

Starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and teen actor Owen Cooper, the hit show was produced using an immersive one-shot technique, meaning the cameras don't cut way for the entirety of each explosive episode.

With only a continuous take to play with and a limited number of locations, we explore where in the UK Adolescence was filmed.

Teen actor Owen Cooper inspired the northern location. Picture: Netflix

Where was Adolescence filmed?

Stephen Graham's edge-of-your-seat thriller was mainly filmed at a studio called Production Park in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

Netflix revealed it was newcomer Owen, who plays accused teen murderer Jamie, who influenced where the series was shot.

"We knew it was going to be set somewhere in the North of England, and we also knew it would be from somewhere around wherever our Jamie was from — in this case near Warrington — because it would have been unfair to make him do an accent," said director Philip Barantini.

Speaking of the studio location, he added: "It was a massive, brilliant space, one of the best I’ve worked in, and we were able to build our police station there and also our interview room for Episode 3.

"It became the nerve centre of the entire production."

The Millers' house was built on set at Production Park. Picture: Netflix

According to Production Park's website, the Adolescence cast and crew immersed themselves at the facility near Wakefield for six months in 2024, working on the show during the summer months.

The team took over Studio 005, building a "huge and complex set" which featured "two internal settings and an extension outside".

CEO of Production Park, Lee Brooks, said: "We were pleased to host the crew and cast from Adolescence through the summer months.

"Hosting such a large-scale, prestigious drama at Production Park shows how versatile we can be in supporting a wide range of clients, and we are very much open to any similar scale productions in the future."

The school scenes were filmed in Sheffield. Picture: Netflix

Some of the series was shot in other Yorkshire locations, including South Elmsall and Sheffield, with the classroom scenes reportedly filmed in a real school in the area.

The harrowing show was executive produced by Mark Herbert and Emily Feller from Sheffield-based Warp Films, which seems to have also influenced the location.

Mark said: "We loved working at Production Park and it was a great space to build our sets, and the day to day working atmosphere was fantastic, I will certainly film there again. And its mad it is in an old mining community not too far from where I grew up and just up the road from Warp Films HQ in Sheffield."

A handful of scenes were also reportedly shot in London.