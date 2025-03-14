Where was Adolescence filmed?

14 March 2025, 16:29

Gripping thriller Adolescence was mainly filmed in West Yorkshire.
Gripping thriller Adolescence was mainly filmed in West Yorkshire. Picture: Netflix

By Claire Blackmore

The psychological crime drama follows a teenage boy and his family after he’s arrested on suspicion of murder – but where is Adolescence filmed?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix fans have been left in floods of tears by new thriller Adolescence, which tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller who is charged with murdering his schoolmate Katie.

The gripping four-part drama centres around the devastating consequences of knife crime as it follows the aftermath of a grisly stabbing and explores the dangerous world of the incel.

Starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and teen actor Owen Cooper, the hit show was produced using an immersive one-shot technique, meaning the cameras don't cut way for the entirety of each explosive episode.

With only a continuous take to play with and a limited number of locations, we explore where in the UK Adolescence was filmed.

Teen actor Owen Cooper inspired the northern location.
Teen actor Owen Cooper inspired the northern location. Picture: Netflix

Where was Adolescence filmed?

Stephen Graham's edge-of-your-seat thriller was mainly filmed at a studio called Production Park in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

Netflix revealed it was newcomer Owen, who plays accused teen murderer Jamie, who influenced where the series was shot.

"We knew it was going to be set somewhere in the North of England, and we also knew it would be from somewhere around wherever our Jamie was from — in this case near Warrington — because it would have been unfair to make him do an accent," said director Philip Barantini.

Speaking of the studio location, he added: "It was a massive, brilliant space, one of the best I’ve worked in, and we were able to build our police station there and also our interview room for Episode 3.

"It became the nerve centre of the entire production."

The Millers' house was built on set at Production Park.
The Millers' house was built on set at Production Park. Picture: Netflix

According to Production Park's website, the Adolescence cast and crew immersed themselves at the facility near Wakefield for six months in 2024, working on the show during the summer months.

The team took over Studio 005, building a "huge and complex set" which featured "two internal settings and an extension outside".

CEO of Production Park, Lee Brooks, said: "We were pleased to host the crew and cast from Adolescence through the summer months.

"Hosting such a large-scale, prestigious drama at Production Park shows how versatile we can be in supporting a wide range of clients, and we are very much open to any similar scale productions in the future."

The school scenes were filmed in Sheffield.
The school scenes were filmed in Sheffield. Picture: Netflix

Some of the series was shot in other Yorkshire locations, including South Elmsall and Sheffield, with the classroom scenes reportedly filmed in a real school in the area.

The harrowing show was executive produced by Mark Herbert and Emily Feller from Sheffield-based Warp Films, which seems to have also influenced the location.

Mark said: "We loved working at Production Park and it was a great space to build our sets, and the day to day working atmosphere was fantastic, I will certainly film there again. And its mad it is in an old mining community not too far from where I grew up and just up the road from Warp Films HQ in Sheffield."

A handful of scenes were also reportedly shot in London.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The likes of Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco and Owen Cooper star in Netflix's Adolescence

Netflix's Adolescence full cast: Meet all the actors behind series

Adolescence is a brand new Netflix series

Is Adolescence a true story? Stephen Graham reveals real life inspiration for Netflix series
Stephen Graham shares meaning behind final scene of Netflix's Adolescence

Adolescence ending explained: Stephen Graham shares meaning behind heartbreaking scene

Aimee Lou Wood responded to comments about her teeth.

Actress Aimee Lou Wood issues amazing response to trolls telling her to 'fix her teeth'

Clueless The Musical

Clueless the Musical: Tickets, cast, songs, running time and plot explained

Here's the full cast of the Disney live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch

Lilo and Stitch 2025 cast: Meet the full cast of the Disney live-action remake

Trending on Heart

Danny Jones releases statement after Maura Higgins 'kiss' and apologises to wife

Danny Jones releases statement after Maura Higgins 'kiss' and apologises to wife

Viewers have criticised Adrian's accent during MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent and need for subtitles

Married at First Sight

Details of Gene Hackman's will have emerged.

Gene Hackman's whopping $80million fortune revealed as details of will released

Pete Wicks has called out his ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins

Pete Wicks 'takes swipe' at ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins after Danny Jones Brits 'kiss'

The German Shepherd, Bear, and Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita, greeted the authorities and helped lead them to the bodies

How Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dogs showed one final act of loyalty to owners

Lady Gaga performing on stage

Is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025?

Music

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela passed away

David Hasselhoff's daughter breaks silence on 'unbearable pain' of mother's tragic death

Jake's comments caused a stir on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Jake speaks out after photo ranking challenge drama

Married at First Sight

Prince William at Aston Villa football matches cheering

Why does Prince William support Aston Villa?

Royals

Young boy covered in chocolate next to easter eggs

When is Easter weekend 2025 and why does the date change?

Lifestyle

Jodie Whittaker standing on the red carpet

Jodie Whittaker facts: Toxic Town star's age, TV shows, children, husband and more

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Age, real name, partner and tops songs revealed

Stedman Pearson from Five Star has died

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies, aged 60

Mark Wright's mum and sister have shared emotional tributes

Mark Wright's mum and sister share emotional tributes as Michelle Keegan gives birth

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have become parents for the first time

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright special baby name meaning unveiled

A blood moon lunar eclipse will take place in the UK this week

A unique blood moon lunar eclipse is coming to the UK - here's the best time to see it

Lifestyle