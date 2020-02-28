Which Love Is Blind contestants are still together? Cameron and Lauren, Barnett and Amber and more

Are Amber and Barnett and Cameron and Lauren still together? Picture: Netflix

Are Lauren and Cameron, Barnett and Amber and other Love Is Blind contestants still married and together? Here's what we know...

Love Is Blind is the new Netflix phenomenon literally everyone is talking about - and fans can't get enough of the latest dating reality show.

Its premise is simple (and very, very bizarre) - a group of singletons date each other, propose, live together, then ultimately decide whether or not to follow through with the marriage. The catch? They don't actually see each other until after getting engaged.

The final episode of series one has just aired on Netflix - in which we found out which (if any) of the couples decided to follw through with their wedding.

And, as the series was filmed at the end of 2018, many people have been questioning which of the couples are still together in 2020. Here's everything we know:

Are Cameron and Lauren still together?

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed proved to be one of the most popular couples with Love Is Blind viewers, and it looks like the couple are indeed still together.

Fans first guessed the pair could still be an item after spotting that Lauren appears to be in Cameron's house in one of her Instagram photos.

After the series finale ended, both appeared to confirm their relationship status after posting photos of their wedding day. Cameron captioned his: "The happiest day of my life."

A source told Women's Health of their relationship status: "They celebrated their one year anniversary back in Mexico. And they're just adorable.

"Their families love them. They're beautiful humans. And they're truly the essence of Love Is Blind."

Are Amber Pike and Matt Barnett still together?

Amber and Barnett also decided to get married in the series finale, and the source added that they are still happily married to each other.

Amber and Barnett are reportedly still together. Picture: Netflix

The insider said: "Although they did have a brief moment—not so much a break up—but a moment where they were like 'Should we really be married? Is this going the right way?'"

They are reportedly still together, and it has been claimed that Amber has even changed her surname to Barnett.

What happened with Jessica and Mark? Did they get married?

Sadly for fans of these two, their relationship didn't go the distance. While Mark did opt to say 'I do' at their wedding, Jessica decided that she wasn't feeling the relationship - and turned him down.

Mark and Jessica sadly didn't end up getting married. Picture: Netflix

After the show, Jessica reportedly lived in Chicago and LA - and Mark entered into a new relationship. However, the pair reportedly split as his new girlfriend was reluctant to deal with the pressure that the show would bring on them.

Did Kelly and Kenny get married?

Kelly and Kenny did not end up together. Picture: Netflix

Kelly and Kenny opted not to get married - with Kelly saying no, while Kenny said yes. It has been reported that Kenny moved to North Carolina with his new girlfriend, who he is currently loved up with, and Kelly is said to be single and looking for love.

Did Gianna and Damien get married? Are they still together?

Giannina and Damian are reportedly still together. Picture: Netflix

Gianna said 'I do', but Damien shocked us all by turning her down. However, the couple reportedly decided to continue their relationship after the cameras stopped rolling - but are holding off getting married for now.

A source told Women's Health: "Once the cameras went away, they ended up regrouping and talking and [now] they're like 'We love each other; We just don't need to be married right away."

