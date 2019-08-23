White Chicks 2 is teased by star Marlon Wayans: 'fans deserve it'

23 August 2019, 08:00

There might be a White Chicks sequel on the cards
There might be a White Chicks sequel on the cards. Picture: Sony Pictures

The much-loved rom com White Chicks might be getting a sequel - here's everything we know

One of the stars of White Chicks has hinted there might be a sequel, claiming that 'fans deserve' a second part of the film.

It tells the story of two policeman who go undercover as two socialites to try and solve a kidnap threat.

Marlon Wayans, who played Marcus / Tiffany in the 2004 hit rom com, has spoken out about potential for a second film, saying: "It depends on a lot of different factors, but off the top, I’m passionate about it.





The stars of White Chicks have teased a sequel
The stars of White Chicks have teased a sequel. Picture: Sony

"I love the movie," he added to People.

He added: "I think it should’ve been a franchise. The audience definitely deserves a part two."

His words come after Terry Crews, who played Latrell, also spoke out on a potential sequel.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Next, he said: "You know what? I actually got with Shawn, and he was like, 'Man, we doing it, we getting it going'. ‘I’ve stayed in shape just for that movie. I’ve been working out for 15 years so we could do White Chicks 2, ya’ll. Please! Please!"

Marlon Wayans has teased a sequel
Marlon Wayans has teased a sequel. Picture: Getty

Marlon later responded to Terry's claims, writing on Instagram: "My face when @terrycrews tells the world #whitechicks2 is happening but we still don’t have a deal in place…

"Now every fan world wise dms excitedly “IS THIS TRUE”?! Um… NO! Not yet. #ohterry (sic)."

