Who is chef Tom Rhodes? Everything you need to know about Masterchef winner 2021

Tom Rhodes won Masterchef 2021. Picture: BBC

How old is Tom Rhodes and where does he work?

Tom Rhodes kick started his cooking career when he was crowned MasterChef champion.

The Newcastle-based foodie managed to blow away judges John Torode and Gregg Wallis in the final to win against fellow contestants Mike Tomkins and Alexina Anatole.

After his success, Tom has now become a chef on This Morning and is continuing to show off his culinary skills.

But how old is chef Tom and where does he work? Here’s what we know…

How old is Tom Rhodes?

Tom Rhodes is a 31-year-old chef from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

After joining the show, the former MasterChef contestant confessed he is ‘obsessed’ with food and loves to put a twist on classic dishes.

“I am totally obsessed with cooking,” he said.

“I am the kind of person who will spend three, four, five hours making dinner – just for myself a lot of the time, because I live alone."

Where does Tom Rhodes work?

Tom works in Newcastle as Assistant Manager at Nando’s UK & IRE, which means he is front of house at the restaurant.

However, Tom is hoping to seize all the new opportunities that come to him after winning Masterchef,

“I entered last year because with lockdown it kind of really put into perspective and allowed me some time to think what I really wanted to do,” he said.

“I entered the competition really wanting to write about food and to share my love of food with people, but having also had the experience in the professional kitchens on the show, I certainly wouldn’t rule out having a restaurant now as well, but I think there’s a little bit more work that needs to be done before that dream is made a reality.

“Now that I have won the competition, I need to seize this opportunity and I’m really looking forward to what happens next.”

He added: “Having seen what past champions have done, it’s really exciting to think of the possibilities that are out there.”

When did Tom Rhodes win Masterchef?

Tom won Masterchef 2021 after seeing off the competition.

After his win, he said: "Being this year's MasterChef champion, after watching and admiring so many past Champions, seems like a dream come true.

"I'm grateful that I met, got to know and cook alongside some of the most wonderful and talented people, and have found friends for life in them.

"I'll also never forget and can't be more thankful to all the friendly, hard working, fantastic people, that make MasterChef such a special show.

"I feel like this is just the start, and I'm excited for what comes next."

Tom’s Instagram name is @rhodeskitchen, and he often posts photos of his incredible-looking dishes including smoked mackerel, homemade pizzas and salmon poke bowls.

