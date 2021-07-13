Who was dumped from the Love Island villa last night?

Who left Love Island last night? Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island last night? Find out who was dumped from the villa after the latest recoupling.

Last night's Love Island saw one of the most dramatic recouplings of the series so far, which saw one islander dumped from the villa.

The boys were in charge of choosing girls to couple up with, and we now have a number of brand-new pairings.

The recoupling saw new boy Teddy choose between Kaz, Rachel, Faye and Sharon - and he opted to choose Faye.

Here's your need-to-know on what else went down...

There was a dramatic recoupling in last night's episode. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Rachel was dumped from the villa after failing to be chosen by any of the boys.

She was originally coupled up with Brad, but he opted to go with Lucinda after growing close to her since she arrived as a bombshell last week.

Speaking in her exit interview, Rachel said that she would have picked Chuggs over Brad if given the chance to do her initial coupling again.

Rachel Finni was dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

She said: "I would have picked Chuggs over Brad. "Knowing what I know now. You have to graft to stay in there. I was stupid enough to fall for Brad’s graft, because it wasn’t genuine. The day after we coupled, he told me to get to know other people.

"He wasn’t interested. The second I picked him, he went off to his friends and said ‘I was gutted I wasn’t going to see you.’ Chuggs would have actually made the effort to get to know me. I went for Brad because he was more physically attractive."

Who are the new couples?

The new couples are as follows: