Who was dumped from the Love Island villa last night?

13 July 2021, 09:43 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 16:20

Who left Love Island last night?
Who left Love Island last night? Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island last night? Find out who was dumped from the villa after the latest recoupling.

Last night's Love Island saw one of the most dramatic recouplings of the series so far, which saw one islander dumped from the villa.

The boys were in charge of choosing girls to couple up with, and we now have a number of brand-new pairings.

The recoupling saw new boy Teddy choose between Kaz, Rachel, Faye and Sharon - and he opted to choose Faye.

Here's your need-to-know on what else went down...

There was a dramatic recoupling in last night's episode
There was a dramatic recoupling in last night's episode. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Rachel was dumped from the villa after failing to be chosen by any of the boys.

She was originally coupled up with Brad, but he opted to go with Lucinda after growing close to her since she arrived as a bombshell last week.

Speaking in her exit interview, Rachel said that she would have picked Chuggs over Brad if given the chance to do her initial coupling again.

Rachel Finni was dumped from the villa
Rachel Finni was dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

She said: "I would have picked Chuggs over Brad. "Knowing what I know now. You have to graft to stay in there. I was stupid enough to fall for Brad’s graft, because it wasn’t genuine. The day after we coupled, he told me to get to know other people.

"He wasn’t interested. The second I picked him, he went off to his friends and said ‘I was gutted I wasn’t going to see you.’ Chuggs would have actually made the effort to get to know me. I went for Brad because he was more physically attractive."

Who are the new couples?

The new couples are as follows:

  • Teddy and Faye
  • Jake and Liberty
  • Toby and Chloe
  • Aaron and Kaz
  • Hugo and Sharon
  • Brad and Lucina
  • Millie and Liam

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Casa Amor has been responsible for some of Love Island's most dramatic moments

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2021?

Lie With Me was filmed in Australia

Lie With Me filming location: Where was the Channel 5 drama filmed?
See the full cast of Channel 5's Lie With Me

Cast of Lie With Me: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and how do you recognise them?
Lie With Me is airing on Channel 5

How many episodes are there of Lie With Me on Channel 5?

Charlie Brooks is starring in Lie With Me

How old is Charlie Brooks and what is her net worth? Find out everything about the Lie With Me star…

Trending on Heart

Face mask rules are set to change in supermarkets next week

New mask rules in supermarkets revealed ahead of 'freedom day' on July 19

News

Your need-to-know on new girl Millie Court

Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Who are the current Love Island 2021 couples?

Love Island 2021 couples: who is coupled up on season seven?

How old are the Love Island cast?

Love Island cast ages: how old are the contestants on the 2021 series?
A green list review is due to take place this week

Full list of 12 countries that 'could be added to the green list this week'

Lifestyle