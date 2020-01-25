Who is Donny Osmond? Everything you need to know about The Masked Singer judge

Donny Osmond will be a guest judge on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: David Livingston

The American heartthrob will appear on tonight's programme, here's all you need to know about the legendary singer.

The popular television programme The Masked Singer hit our screens on ITV on 4 January. Originating from the South Korean version of the show Kind of Mask Singer, it sees celebrities appear in elaborate costumes with full facemasks to conceal their identities, before the judging panel have to guess who is behind the mask.

The judging panel consists of presenter and comedian Jonathan Ross, television presenter Davina McCall, US actor and comedian Ken Jeong (who is also a panelist on the American version of the programme), and singer-songwriter and actress Rita Ora. Joel Dommett hosts the show. Tonight's episode sees Donny Osmond, who appeared as Peacock in the first American series and was the runner-up, on the judging panel. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer…

Who is Donny Osmond?

Donny Osmond, 62, is a singer and entertainer and became famous at an early age as he performed with his four elder brothers as part of the group The Osmonds, earning several top ten hits and gold albums.

He later launched a solo career with hits such as Go Away Little Girl and Puppy Love. For more than 40 years, he performed alongside his sister Marie as part of the duo Donny & Marie, with a television series of the same name.

They headlined an award-winning 11-year Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas from 2008 to 2019 during which time the showroom was renamed the "Donny and Marie Theater" in their honour.

He also successfully competed on two reality television shows, winning season nine of Dancing with the Stars and, as previously mentioned, he was runner-up in season one of The Masked Singer.

Is Donny Osmond married and does he have children?

On May 8, 1978, Osmond married Debra (née Glenn) in Salt Lake Temple. Together they have five sons born from 1979 to 1998.

The Osmonds first became grandparents in 2005, and they now have ten grandchildren. Like the rest of his family, Osmond is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.