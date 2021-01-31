Who is new Dancing On Ice skater Amy Tinkler?

Who is Amy Tinkler? Picture: Instagram/Amy Tinkler

Amy Tinkler has stepped in to replace Denise Van Outen - here's your need-to-know on her.

Dancing On Ice is now in its third week, and a brand-new skater will join the rink on Sunday's show.

Amy Tinkler has stepped in to replace Denise Van Outen, who sadly had to pull out the show after sustaining a shoulder injury.

The Olympic gymnast will be partnered with professional skater Joe Johnson, and she is already second favourite to win - with odds of 3/1 (from Betfair)

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Amy Tinkler? What's her age and background?

Amy, 21, is a retired Olympic artistic gymnast.

She won the bronze medal in the 2016 games in Rio, and was the 2015 British all-round champion.

Amy retired in 2020 after suffering with chronic ankle issues.

What has Amy Tinkler said about Dancing On Ice?

She recently voiced her excitement about joining the competition on Instagram, saying: "For the past 3 months Joe and I have been working super hard as the reserve team for @dancingonice and we’re super excited to say we will be in the show on Sunday!

"We want to wish @vanouten_denise a very speedy recovery, you have been so kind to us and we wish you all the best❤️

"I can’t wait to show you all what we can do!

"Thank you Joe for being the most amazing partner, you’re the best! Lots of love 💕".

Is Amy Tinkler on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @amytinkler.

Why did Denise Van Outen quit Dancing On Ice?

Denise sadly had to drop out of Dancing On Ice after sustaining an ankle injury.

Announcing the news on Instagram earlier this week, she wrote: "GUTTED! If you’ve been watching @dancingonice you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @themattevers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable.

Read more: Billie Shepherd taking a break from Dancing On Ice after death of grandma

"I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras. Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony."

"I won’t be able to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling. @themattevers has been the most incredible support and skate partner (a true friend) and I’m so grateful for his expertise in teaching me (ice virgin) the basics.

"I just wish I was well enough to learn all the fabulous tricks my injury won’t allow me to do. Chair dancing on Ice with a massive pie won’t get us points on the leaderboard. I’m actually proud of what I’ve achieved ( not much, lowest scores so far) . If you don’t mind I’m going to give myself a couple of points for bravery for doing cartwheels on Ice at 46 with broken bones.

"I wish all the celebs, pros and judges the best of luck for the rest of the series. I’m rooting for you all. Bunch of legends ⛸ #dancingonice2021".

