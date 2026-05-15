Who is going to be the next James Bond? The actors in the running to be 007

15 May 2026, 12:35

Actors reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond include (L to R) Theo James, Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi.
Actors in the running to be the next James Bond include Theo James, Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

As the next James Bond auditions begin, we take a look at the odds for the actors in the running to become the next 007.

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The search for the next James Bond has officially begun, with Amazon MGM Studios now auditioning actors to take over the iconic movie role of 007 following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise.

According to Variety, casting is already underway for Bond 26, with acclaimed casting director Nina Gold helping lead the hunt for the next actor to step into Ian Fleming’s famous tuxedo.

Gold is best known for her work on Game of Thrones, The Crown and several Star Wars films, including casting Daisy Ridley as Rey in The Force Awakens.

Daniel Craig stepped away from the James Bond franchise in 2021
Daniel Craig stepped away from the James Bond franchise in 2021. Picture: Getty

In a statement, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed: “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

The next Bond film will mark a major turning point for the long-running franchise. It will be the first movie made under Amazon’s stewardship following the company’s takeover of MGM, ending decades of creative control by longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The studio has already assembled a heavyweight creative team for the new era of 007.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct the next Bond film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay.
Dune director Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct the next Bond film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay. Picture: Alamy

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct the film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay.

Speaking at the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards, Knight teased that work on the project is progressing well, though he remained tight-lipped on details. “I’m not allowed to talk about Bond,” he said, “but it’s really, really good. It’s going incredibly well. We’ve got the best people on it, and I really can’t wait for people to see it.”

Who will be the next James Bond?

While plot details remain firmly under wraps, speculation over who will replace Daniel Craig as Bond has intensified in recent months, with bookmakers and fans closely tracking the frontrunners.

Dua Lipa's future husband, Callum Turner is currently the favourite to play James Bond with odds at at 6/5
Dua Lipa's future husband, Callum Turner is currently the favourite to play James Bond with odds at at 6/5. Picture: Getty
Harris Dickinson is secon favourite to play James Bond at 3/1
Harris Dickinson is secon favourite to play James Bond at 3/1. Picture: Getty

According to current OddsChecker odds, Dua Lipa's future husband, Callum Turner, is currently the favourite at 6/5 after reports suggested Amazon is looking for a younger actor capable of leading the franchise across several films.

Close behind is Harris Dickinson at 3/1 who most recently starred opposite Nicole Kidman in 2024's Babygirl.

Harris previously admitted he would seriously consider taking on the role, telling Total Film magazine in 2023: “I mean, listen, man, you'd be a fool to not entertain that role.”

Australian actor Jacob Elordi is third favourite to play Bond at 5/1.
Australian actor Jacob Elordi is third favourite to play Bond at 5/1. Picture: Getty
Jack O'Connell is another favourite to play Bond at 8/1.
Jack O'Connell is another favourite to play James Bond at 8/1. Picture: Getty

He added: “I'm loving seeing the development of James Bond and seeing how it changes over the years. I think Daniel Craig was such a good Bond that I'd almost be quite frightened to try. Who knows what they're doing with Bond? I'm intrigued.”

Australian actor Jacob Elordi follows at 5/1, while Jack O'Connell sits at 8/1 and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has long been linked to the role, currently stands at 9/1.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has long been linked to the role, currently stands at 9/1.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has long been linked to the role, currently stands at 9/1. Picture: Getty
Theo James is also reportedly in the running to play james Bond.
Theo James is also reportedly in the running to play james Bond. Picture: Getty

Other names still circulating include Theo James, Henry Cavill, Damson Idris, Jonathan Bailey and Josh O'Connor.

One actor who appears less convinced by the rumours surrounding his name is James Norton. Addressing speculation at the BAFTAs earlier this year, he dismissed the reports as “pure speculation”.

“Whoever is deciding on these odds needs to get a new job,” he joked. “It's so weird and bemusing.”

Taron Egerton says he'd make a 'terrible' James Bond

He continued: “Yet again it's based on pure speculation. It makes for a good clickbait moment in the media but other than that, it's fun and bemusing I guess.”

Although Amazon has yet to reveal when Bond 26 will begin production, the start of casting signals the strongest sign yet that the next chapter of 007 is finally moving forward after a five-year wait since No Time To Die was released in 2021.

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