Who is The Masked Singer's Monster? Theories and odds on the contestant

The monster's identity is still under wraps. Picture: ITV

People can't get enough of the new TV show which sees celebrities dress up in ridiculous costumes to sing.

The Masked Singer is fast becoming the wackiest guilty pleasure on our screens every weekend.

And the bizarre show, which took America by storm before heading to Blighty has had the whole nation guessing who every character is, but who is behind the Monster?

What do we know about the identity of Monster?

As each episode passes, we get more clues and hits who the person behind the costume is, and we've already got a few for Monster.

So far, for this character we know it's a man, and that he has a strong American accent.

Also, the star revealed he might be a Grammy award winner and that his hero is Tony Hadley.

The main name that keeps getting mentioned as Monster is Cee-Lo Green, as the former Gnarles Barkley frontman has a similar soulful voice as Monster.

The blue monster had what looked like Grammy awards coming out his head. Picture: Channel 4

Betting aggregator BonusCodeBets.co.uk has put together their predictions for who is the most likely to be behind the mask, and the official odds are as follows:

Cee-Lo Green: 10/11

Andre 3000: 8/5

Will I Am: 10/1

Big Narstie: 16/1

Chris Moyles: 20/1