Tom Parry is the narrator of Celebrity Best Home cook. Picture: BBC

Who is the Best Home Cook narrator and what do we know about Tom Parry?

Best Home Cook is back this winter with an all new celebrity version.

The likes of Ferne McCann, Tom Read Wilson and Karim Zeroual are all taking to the kitchen in a bid to impress judges Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin.

And host Claudia Winkleman has also returned to provide some socially distanced support and encouragement.

But who is the narrator of Celebrity Best Home Cook and what else has he been in?

Who narrates Celebrity Best Home Cook?

Tom Parry is the narrator of the new series of Celebrity Best Home Cook.

Tom Parry starred in Badults on BBC Three. Picture: BBC

The 40-year-old is from Wolverhampton and attended the University of Kent.

As well as doing voiceover work, Tim is a comedian and started his career back in 2006 at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Many viewers might recognise him as a member of the Sketch group Pappy’s alongside friends Ben Clark and Matthew Crosby.

In 2007 and 2012, the group were nominated for Best Show by the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and they also starred on a BBC Three sitcom Badults.

Other TV appearances include 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Miranda, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Phoneshop and Meet the Parents.

Tom also starred as a security guard on BBC Two’s Watson and Oliver and has worked as a writer on ITV's sitcom The Job Lot and BBC 3's Great Movie Mistakes.

Not much is known about Tom’s private life, but in an interview in 2019, he revealed: "I just got flippin married!!!"

It is not clear who he is married to or if he has any children.

Meanwhile, back on Best Home Cook each episode is made up of three tricky challenges.

It starts with Mary’s Ultimate round, where the contestants produce their tried and tested food for special occasions.

Veg expert Chris then sets the celebs a Rustle Up challenge where they'll be given one key ingredient and one hour to create a mid-week masterpiece.

Those who haven’t impressed the judges will then be forced to take part in Angela’s dreaded Eliminator challenge where one cook will be sent home.

Celebrity Best Home Cook is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

