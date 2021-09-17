Who plays Jackson in Sex Education and what else has he been in?

Who is the actor who plays Jackson in Sex Education? Find out Kedar Williams-Stirling's age, Instagram and other TV work.

Sex Education season three is finally here, and we're so excited to binge every single episode in one sitting.

The Netflix comedy-drama follows a group of teenagers navigating life and love at the fictional Moordale High School.

One of the main characters is Jackson, a student at Moordale who used to date Maeve.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Who is Kedar Williams-Stirling and how old is he?

Kedar, 26, is an actor from London.

He was born in in Plaistow, Newham, in East London, and later moved to South London. He began acting in primary school plays, and was then encouraged to audition for the Sylvia Young Theatre School when he was in Year 6 by his mother.

Kedar later trained at Barbara Speake Stage School and Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Kedar Williams-Stirling plays Jackson
Kedar Williams-Stirling plays Jackson. Picture: Netflix

What else has Kedar Williams-Stirling been in?

As well as Sex Education, Kedar has appeared in British films Shank (2010) and Montana (2014).

He also starred in CBBC show Wolfblood (2012–2014).

Kedar was cast in Sex Education in May 2018, and he has appeared in all seasons of the show.

Sex Education season three is streaming on Netflix now
Sex Education season three is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

His character - Jackson - is the popular head boy, who finds himself with a new crush in season three. The new series will also see him struggle with the changes brought in by Moordale's new headmistress, Hope (played by Jemima Kirke).

Is Kedar Williams-Stirling on Instagram?

Kedar doesn't appear to have an Instagram account.

