Who plays Jesper in Shadow and Bone?

By Polly Foreman

Shadow and Bone episode one cast: who plays Jesper and what else has he been in?

If you're a few episodes deep into new Netflix series Shadow and Bone, we're guessing you might be wondering where you recognise some of the cast from.

Jesper Fahey is one of the 'Crows' - an underground crimincal gang from the town of Ketterdam, which is located in the fictional universe 'Grishaverse' where the story is set.

He is played by actor Kit Young, who you may recognise from a number of other TV shows.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Jesper is one of the characters in Shadow and Bone. Picture: Netflix

Who is Kit Young? What's his age and background?

Kit, 26, is an actor from Oxford.

He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting in 2017.

In his early career, Kit starred in a number of theatre productions, and made his television debut in 2019.

What films and TV shows has Kit Young been in?

He played Chris in an episode of ITV's Endeavour, and appeared in short film The Devil's Harmony that same year.

Who does Kit play in Shadow and Bone?

Kit plays Jesper, one of the three of the gang of Crows who appear in the first season of Shadow and Bone.

The Crows is a criminal gang led by Kaz Brekker (played by Freddy Carter).

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about his character, Kit said: "I'd describe him as Kaz’s left hand man, because I'm not sure he’s focused enough to be the right hand man.

"He’s a gun-slinger and a gambler, and can’t walk away from a wager. He’s also low key one of the flyest dressed in the room... He’s a bit of a liability, occasionally, but he’s always looking out for his bros."

Kit also spoke about his hopes for series two of Shadow and Bone.









He said that "We’d all absolutely love to" do a second series, adding that he'd like to see: "More mischief, higher stakes, more trouble and more interesting relationships with other characters.

"Six of Crows for us is in the title, there are six of them - at the moment there are three of them. So let's meet some of those other characters in that world."

Is Kit Young on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Kit @kittheyounger.

