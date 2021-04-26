Who plays Kayla in Ackley Bridge?

By Polly Foreman

Robyn Cara is the actress who plays Kayla in Ackley Bridge - find out her Instagram and other TV work.

Ackley Bridge season four is in full swing, with the last week of episodes beginning on Monday April 26.

Read more: Will there be a season five of Ackley Bridge?

The new series has introduced a number of new cast-members to the beloved show, including lead character Kayla.

She is one of the main focuses of the new series, and one of the first characters we meet in episode one.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress who plays her.

Ackley Bridge season four introduced a number of new characters. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Robyn Cara and what else has she been in?

Robyn is known for her role in a number of other TV shows, including Apple TV+'s Trying and BBC's Life.

She first appeared in Ackley Bridge in season four in 2021.

Speaking about the new series, Robyn said: "In the new term, there's some unexpected new arrivals that come to make Ackley their home. You see a lot of new characters that are connected to the old ones like Shobhit’s and a lot of fun and mishaps and love triangles and everything like that."

And describing her character she added: "I play Kayla, who's a student at Ackley. She's very endearing, she's really sweet, she hasn't quite grown into herself yet, which hopefully you see through the series.

"She's both Pakistani and English and lives predominantly with her mum and my older sister, Marina. Marina really kind of resents Kayla - she just feels like she's so different from her mum and she never lets her forget that!"

Ackley Bridge is on weeknights at 6pm. Picture: Channel 4

Is Robyn Cara on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @robyn.cara.

Read more: Where is Ackley Bridge based?

Who are the other new pupils in Ackley Bridge season four?

Following is a list of the new castmembers who have joined Ackley Bridge for the new season.

NOW READ:

Who plays Martin in Ackley Bridge and what else has he been in?