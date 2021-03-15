Who plays Lucy in The One on Netflix and what else has she been in?

By Polly Foreman

Laura Aikman is the actress who plays Lucy in Netflix series The One - and you'll likely recognise her from a number of other TV shows...

New Netflix series The One is proving a huge hit with viewers in the UK, and many have been wondering where they recognise character Lucy from.

Lucy Bell is not one of the main characters in the series, but many fans may be scratching their heads trying to work out where they have seen her before.

She is played by actress Laura Aikman, who has starred in a number of notable British TV shows.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

You may recognise Lucy from new Netflix series The One... Picture: Netflix

Who plays Lucy in The One?

Laura Aikman plays Lucy in the show.

Lucy is a friend of Hannah's, who discovers that Hannah secretly found out her husband Mark's match, Megan.

Hannah looked Megan up on Facebook after her discovery, and befriended her by attending her yoga class.

Lucy is first seen in the series when she runs into Hannah and Megan in a cafe, and awkwardly storms out after sensing a strange atmosphere - with Hannah then telling her what she did.

What else has Lucy from The One been in? Picture: PA

What else has Laura Aikman been in?

Laura has appeared in a number of major TV shows - one of her most recent roles being Smithy's new girlfriend Sonia in the Gavin & Stacey 2019 Christmas special.

Laura played Sonia in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special. Picture: BBC

She is also known for starring alongside Keith Lemon in his TV show Lemon LA Vida Loca in 2012, playing his girlfriend Rosie.

As well as the above, Laura is best known for appearing in shows such as:

Death in Paradise (2021)

The Split (2020)

Liar (2017)

Lovesick (2016)

Waterloo Road (2015)

The Job Lot (2014-15)

Siblings (2014)

Citizen Khan (2013-14)

Not Going Out

The Bill

How old is Laura Aikman?

Laura was born on 24 December 1985, making her 35 years old.

Is Laura Aikman on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @lauraikman.

Soon after The One was released, she wrote on Instagram: "WHAT?! The One has landed on Netflix today?! You can catch me in it repeatedly telling @lois.chimimba how crazy she is".

Is there a trailer for The One on Netflix?

You can watch the full trailer below:

