Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

18 October 2021, 16:03

Who plays Maddy in Maid? Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Young actress Rylea Nevaeh Whittet has stole the hearts of all Maid viewers as she portrays Alex’s daughter Maddy - here’s everything you need to know about the child star.

Netflix’s limited series Maid has captured everyone’s emotions as it tells the story of young mum Alex who tries to start a new life with her daughter Maddy away from her emotionally abusive partner Sean.

But it’s not only the storyline itself, taken from the book written by Stephanie Land, that’s got everyone’s attention, but the young actress who plays Maddy.

Showing off her talents in the Netflix series, little Rylea Nevaeh Whittet proves just how much of a rising star she is as she works alongside the likes of Margaret Qualley (Alex) and Andie McDowell (Paula).

Maddy in Netflix’s Maid is played by five year old Rylea Nevaeh Whittet
Maddy in Netflix’s Maid is played by five year old Rylea Nevaeh Whittet. Picture: Instagram/Rylea Nevaeh Whittet

As critics predict big things for Rylea, here’s everything you need to know about her including her real age, Instagram and what her parents think of her career.

Who is Maddy actress Rylea Nevaeh Whittet and how old is she?

Rylea plays two year old Maddy in Maid but in real life she’s actually five. Just as amazing off screen as she is on, Rylea loves music, the beach and being on set. She has an Instagram full of fun photos from her acting adventures.

She lives with her parents on Vancouver Island, Canada.

Netflix’s Maid is a story of a devoted young mum trying to start a new life with her daughter
Netflix’s Maid is a story of a devoted young mum trying to start a new life with her daughter. Picture: Netflix

What else has Rylea Nevaeh Whittet been in?

At just five, this is Rylea’s first big TV and film role. Talking about her time on Maid after the series came to an end, her parents said on Facebook: “Yesterday was a big day for Rylea (and her parents). Rylea pretended to be Maddy for the last time and wrapped from filming #MAID @netflix We have so much gratitude, love, and respect for everyone who made Rylea (and her parents) feel so special. Thank you #childactor #ryleanevaehwhittet.”

Is Rylea Nevaeh Whittet on Instagram?

She may only be five but this little star already has an Instagram account with nearly 10,000 followers!

@ryleawhittet is a parent-run account which documents all her seven months on set with the Maid cast as well as a few family snaps.

