Who plays Matthew in You season 3 and where have you seen him before?

Scott Speedman is the actor who plays Matthew in season 3 of Netflix's You - find out his age, wife, Instagram and other TV work.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new series of You has brought a whole host of new characters into the sordid lives of Love and Joe, and some of them are faces you'll probably recognise.

One of the new castmembers is Scott Speedman, who plays the couple's neighbour Matthew Engler.

Scott has previously appeared in a number of major films and TV shows - here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Scott Speedman is a British-Canadian actor. Picture: Alamy

Who is Scott Speedman? What's his age and background?

Scott, 46, is a British-Canadian actor.

He is known for playing Ben Covington in the TV series Felicity, Michael Corvin in the Underworld films, and Barry "Baz" Blackwell in the crime drama series Animal Kingdom.

Scott also had a guest part in series `14 of Grey's Anatomy, and he this year returned to the show in a leading role.

He has also appeared in films like Barney's Version, The Strangers, and The Vow.

Matthew is Joe and Love's neighbour in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

Scott joined the cast of You for season three, playing Joe and Love's successful tech entrepreneur neighbour, Matthew, who is the husband of their latest victim Natalie.

Joe and Love frame one of their other neighbours, Gil, for her murder, but Matthew decides to do his own investigation after not being satisfied with the explanation.

Speaking to EW about his character, Scott said: "I do think he is driven by grief as much as guilt.

"He had let the marriage dissolve. And who knows whose fault that was. I think that he obviously loves his wife and loved his wife, but that he let it go drives his guilt a bit."

Does Scott Speedman have a wife or girlfriend?

Scott started dating Lindsay Rae Hofmann in 2017, and the couple announced they were expectng a baby in May 2021.

Is Scott Speedman on Instagram?

You can follow Scott on Instagram @scottspeedman.