Who plays young Zion in Ginny and Georgia?

Who is the actor who plays young Zion in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia? Your need-to-know on Kyle Bary.

Ginny & Georgia has proved a huge hit since its arrival on Netflix earlier this year, and we cannot get enough of the Gilmore Girls-esque series.

It tells the story of a young free-spirited mum named Georgia, who moves with her two kids - Ginny and Austin - to an affluent town in Massachusetts to try give them a better life.

While the show is set mostly in the present day, some scenes give an insight into Georgia's mysterious past.

Georgia's dad - Zion - appears in both present and past scenes, with their relationship being explored throughout the series.

They met as teenagers, and Georgia fell pregnant aged 15.

After the couple decided to move in with Zion's parents to raise the baby, Georgia ran away from the family home after his parents suggested that they should have custody of Ginny.

The pair have an on and off relationship from then on, and they briefly get back together in the present day.

Kyle Bary is the actor who plays young Zion - here's your need-to-know on him.

Young Zion appears in scenes from the past. Picture: Netflix

Who is Kyle Bary and how old is he?

Kyle, 27, is an actor known for appearing in Ginny & Georgia and upcoming Netflix film Beauty.

He first appeared in TV series Bull in 2017, and has since then racked up acting credits including The Oath (2018) and Bumbld (2019).

Is Kyle Bary on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @kylebary.

Who plays older Zion in Ginny & Georgia?

The present-day Zion is played by actor Nathan Mitchell.

Nathan is a Canadian-born actor known for his roles in the likes of Arrow, iZombie, Supernatural, Scorched Earth and The Boys.

